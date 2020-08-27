LEWISBURG — Thousands of people prayed for John Mumper as he fought COVID-19 this month.
Mumper, 64 and from Lewisburg, credited the prayers for helping him through an ordeal neither he nor his wife Terri ever envisioned earlier this year. He talked about symptoms, testing, the fight and how he sees things now in a telephone interview with The Standard-Journal.
His first symptoms were on Saturday, Aug. 1 with a sometimes-frustrating a search for a test in the days that followed. Terri was also tested at the time.
Mumper's symptoms got worse as they waited for test results. Shortness of breath convinced him to go to Geisinger where he was admitted on Sunday, Aug. 9.
Use of a ventilator to aid breathing was pondered but Mumper eventually decided against it.
"Without a ventilator, you have to control the breathing, you have to make yourself relax and you have to do the things," Mumper said. "There were times that first night that was a second-by-second battle. While my body is in fever to the point where they have to pack ice packs around me so it doesn't go higher."
The fight for breath continued and Mumper periodically shook when his symptoms were at their peak.
"There were times I thought, just put me on a ventilator so I don't have to do this," he said. "Not knowing at the time what I would have been asking for."
Plasma donation was also considered as well as a drug which would have been approval before use by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Though Mumper was treated with drugs including remdesivir, it was a suggestion from his doctor which led to real progress.
"For some reason, my doctor said, 'Let's try to put you on your side for an hour, then the other side for an hour and see if maybe that movement can get your lungs to open up enough to begin to accept the oxygen,'" Mumper said. "Within hours I was out of that crisis situation. It was almost like somebody got their foot in the door and now it was a matter of slowly wiggling the door to get some wiggle room in there and begin the roll-up-your-sleeves battle that was ahead for the next few days."
Mumper still feared dying from lack of oxygen. It took coaching from his doctor to use his limited energy to make a difference.
"You've got to work to tell yourself to relax," Mumper recalled his doctor saying. "You've got to trust us. We'll handle the machines and the numbers. If there is a problem, we will instantly respond. Ignore all of that and just work on relaxing."
Mumper called it the hardest thing he had ever done in his life. He cautioned other COVID patients that it could take weeks to get over.
"I still struggle with going to sleep at night because my brain goes back to what I call breathing anxiety," Mumper added. "It is slowly dissipating and that is wonderful."
Mumper said his breathing got easier by last Wednesday but he had no talk of discharge to his wife for fear of getting her hopes up. He was released that day, as it turned out, which Mumper said was a powerful moment.
However, to that point Mumper had no idea his wife Terri tested positive for COVID. Terri, who also struggled with asthma, was headed for hospitalization.
"Within a half an hour of an awkward welcome home because we couldn't embrace and all those kinds of things, she quietly came into the bedroom, sat down and began to tell me she was (COVID) positive," Mumper said. "Even then, I was thinking, 'That's OK. You're dealing with asthma and are doing better than I was.' I didn't realize how sick she really was."
The following night, Terri was taken to the hospital with weak and labored breathing. It triggered an asthmatic panic which on further examination revealed some lung inflammation and possible pneumonia. Her fight was less severe, but different due to her asthmatic condition.
Terri was discharged and returned home Sunday. But it was mentioned that she was still in a bit of pain due to bronchiole spasms.
Mumper has since observed he could write the names of every person he had been in contact with for two weeks and not identified any one he was in contact with who was positive or had symptoms.
"The infectious disease doctor I talked with said about 80% of the time we just don't have any clue where it came from," Mumper said. "It is just kind of a mystery and i think people need to understand that. It is just out there."
It was a surreal experience, Mumper said, and required an enormous amount of medical resources.
"I'm not afraid for other people but I am very concerned for our area because of the explosion of numbers in Union County," he said. "We may have some very dark days ahead."
Mumper admitted the casual attitude they held toward the pandemic has changed, much as their view of daily life.
"You sort out what that means for how you approach your day-to-day decisions, where you go and how you go," Mumper said. "We thought we were being serious. But perhaps we could have been more serious."
Today, their attitude toward COVID-19 is one of reverence, respect and seriousness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.