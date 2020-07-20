WATSONTOWN — During August Kingdom Kidz will be presenting two programs, one live and one virtual.
On Saturday, Aug. 8, the puppet team will be part of Family Fun Fest 2020, to be held at 7 p.m. at Community Mennonite Fellowship, 2985 Broadway Road, Milton.
The outdoor event will feature singer Jeremy Goodling, Kingdom Kidz, and activities for children and adults.
At 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, Kingdom Kidz will hold a virtual fundraiser on its Fac ebook page. The event will feature music by Crossfyre and a performance by Kingdom Kidz.
A donor has given Kingdom Kidz $20,000 in hopes more can be raised.
Donna Bridge, founder and fundraising chair, is seeking donors to match this amount. During the online fundraiser, phone lines will be open to accept donations which will be received by check, monthly donation or credit card. All monthly and credit card donations will be processed through Network for Good.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, call 570-838-3133 or visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
