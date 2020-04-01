MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg-based KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner said she’s been connecting with a long-time collaborator during this period of sheltering at home.
Reimensnyder-Wagner said creative “face time” was spent this week with songwriter Nick Allmark of Berwick-on-Tweed, England. Their time was devoted to writing more songs where positivity is the theme.
“We’re not so much dwelling on the virus but dwelling on bringing two countries together even remotely,” she said. “We are trying to basically say we are all in this together.”
Reimensyder-Wagner and Allmark began their work in 2000 in Scotland. Their recent collaboration was also creating material to get people to take action in other ways.
Reimensnyder-Wagner, also a consultant to the CSIU, said they were also finding ways to use video for education at a time when school is not meeting face-to-face. A recent telephone meeting helped brainstorm ways where video could not only be sent to homes but also to be used in classrooms in the future.
“I’m working on a song writing project with sign language,” she added. “I’m putting together a video now of a song and I’m going to have another screen where someone is going to be signing a song.”
Reimensnyder-Wagner said they were experimenting with a way to combine the sign language on one frame with a song on another frame. She said they may opt to just use the sign language part of the video with the song as audio only.
Reimensnyder-Wagner also noted her work with Geoff Craven, a keyboard player. They have gone to classrooms to write music with students, some with special needs or emotional challenges. It is another area where remote education will be the way to go for now.
“With this being remote, we are trying to figure out how to write a songwriting class without getting their input,” she added. “A lot of the kids don’t have a laptop with a camera on it. We’re working through some of the bugs with that.”
Reimensnyder-Wagner and Craven have also done some performances via video to cheer up senior citizen and others.
“Those were kind of silly songs that we did already,” Reimensnyder-Wagner said. “Like ‘You Are My Sunshine’ for seniors in nursing homes. And then we do a song called ‘The Fish Song,’ which talks about fish having hands and pockets, which they don’t.”
Reimensnyder-Wagner added that the songs for children encouraged them to use their imagination and humor in case they are nervous about what is going on. The YouTube videos may be seen via www.csiu.org.
