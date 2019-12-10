MILTON — For more than a century, women have been gathering in Milton for a time of fellowship, fundraising and giving back to the community.
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton celebrated its 110th anniversary with a luncheon held Monday at Bonanza, New Columbia.
Mary Ellen Bartholomew, who served as president of the club from 1974 through 1976, spoke about some of her club memories during the celebration.
“What we did was harder than what we sponsored,” Bartholomew said. “We had to earn money.”
She noted that fundraising has long been a hallmark of the club, all to support various community activities.
The club continues to support a number of community entities and efforts, including the Milton Public Library, Milton Community Pool, local and federation issues, local arts, high school art scholarships, high school English awards, the Milton Fire Department, Milton Harvest Festival, Milton Historical Society, holiday lighting, Meals on Wheels, a mini park, recycling, Thanksgiving baskets, The Improved Milton Experience, the YMCA, Milton Lions Club, international issues, and veterans and women’s health issues.
Bartholomew touched on some of her fond club memories from days gone by.
“One of the the things we did with the high school art department, we got them to paint the fire hydrants,” she said. “That was fun.”
The club once organized a play, which served as a fundraiser and proved to be popular.
“That was a lot of fun,” Bartholomew said, of the play. “It was so successful we had a lot of organizations in the area ask us to perform for them.”
Dotti Zimmerman, the club’s current president, said the club held a fashion show to mark its 75th anniversary.
“We did fashions through the decades,” she noted.
Bartholomew also lauded the club for its longevity.
“We should all be congratulated on this organization being so old,” she said.
“Things change, and we have adapted to that,” Bartholomew continued. “A lot of organizations have dissolved because of not being able to fit in and move on.”
Zimmerman also reflected on the club being able to change with the times. She read a quote by author Rachel Marie Martin.
“Sometimes you have to let go of the picture of what you thought life would be like and learn to find joy in the story you are actually living,” Zimmerman quoted. “This fits us so perfectly as we have moved on through the decades.”
Shelly Smolnery, GFWC Pennsylvania president, presented Zimmerman with a certificate marking the club’s 110th anniversary.
“One-hundred-ten years is a long time,” Smolnery said. “We are very proud that you are still with us. Please keep up the great work.”
The club’s members said they enjoy spending time with one another while serving the community.
Roxy LeVan, who served as co-president in 2008 through 2010, said she particularly enjoys being together with other club members.
“You get to meet people and you are helping the community,” Polly Keiser, the club’s recording secretary, said. “We always participated in the Lions Club Carnival with a cake wheel and the Harvest Festival with a cake wheel.”
According to information provided at the luncheon, the club was organized Aug. 20, 1909, as the Milton Civic Club. Mrs. C.A. Godcharles served as the first president.
The club was federated on Oct. 19, 1909, with its objective being listed as contributing to the welfare of the community.
Funds were initially raised by the club by operating a tea room. The money raised was used to start the Milton Public Library and the Milton Community Nursing Service.
After the Pearl Harbor bombing occurred on Dec. 7, 1941, information provided at the meeting said the club helped the Pennsylvania Federation send 150,000 care packages to soldiers.
In addition to Bartholomew and Smolnery, several guests attended the luncheon celebration. Guests included Milton Mayor Ed Nelson, Borough Manager Jess Novinger, GFWC North Central District Director Susan Kling, GFWC Vice President Sandy Hauenstein and Smolnery’s sister Cheryl Brooks.
Sharon Pearce, a club member, spoke on her recent tour of Italy during the luncheon.
The club’s current members include: Barbara Campbell, Rozella Follmer, Anna Mae Harpster, Joyce Jamieson, Mae Jones, Mary Keefer, Polly Keiser, Roxy LeVan, Rose Merrill, Irene Nonemaker, Sharon Pearce, Emilie Smith, Ida Snyder, Penny Vogel, Mary E. Wesler and Dotti Zimmerman.
