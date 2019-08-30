WATSONTOWN — A painting which hung for decades in the Watsontown council chambers has a fresh, new look thanks to the efforts of the Watsontown Historical Association.
Jay Jarrett, Watsontown borough manager, said the painting was among a number of items placed on permanent loan from the borough to the historical association at the time of the community’s 2017 sesquicentennial.
“Supposedly, this painting was full of coal dust and tobacco smoke,” Erica Frey, a volunteer with the historical association, said recently as she stood in council chambers looking at the like-new painting.
Through a connection historical association member Rick Wolfe had with Owen Mahon, of the Open Door Gallery, the association commissioned Mahon to refurbish the faded piece of art.
Recently, historical association volunteers showcased the refurbished painting to council members.
Wolfe said information on the back of the painting indicates it was donated to Watsontown council in the 1920s by barber Emile Moritz
He said the painting was completed in the late 1800s and showcases the area of Ash, Fourth and Main streets.
“The artist was incredibly talented,” Wolfe said. “You look at the smallest of details, (and can see) how well he rendered the buildings.”
The painting shows the First Presbyterian Church of Watsontown, before it was painted blue. Other depicted buildings include a Lutheran church and the Miller building, which was torn down to build the current borough building.
According to Wolfe, the painting was owned at one time by Bertram Galbraith, of Milton. Galbraith once owned the Bertram Hotel, now known as Speedy’s Place.
Wolfe suspects the artist traded the painting to Galbraith in exchange for room and board.
The artist who rendered the painting remains a mystery. The only visible letters on the canvas are “H.W.,” followed by a blank space where other letters were once visible. The last four letters of the artist’s name, “witz,” are then visible.
“I would like to know who painted this,” Wolfe said.
He has studied the name extensively, and has conducted online searches in an effort to locate other paintings by the artist. His efforts have thus far ben unsuccessful.
Wolfe noted that Mahon was immediately impressed with the faded work of art when he first laid eyes on it.
“When I first took it to Owen he said ‘oh, this is going to be beautiful,’” Wolfe said.
He noted that Mahon used a proprietary process to restore to the painting to its original form.
Members of Watsontown borough council are impressed with the work Mahon did to revitalize the painting.
“I was impressed with the restoration,” council President Greg Miller said.
Council member Dan Folk agreed.
“I was impressed with the clarity,” Folk said. “I love the way the colors are now and the way it pops.”
The painting will remain in the collection of the Watsontown Historical Association, which is headquartered at 200 Main St. Anyone who believes they may have information on the artist who created the painting can contact the association at 570-538-1777.
