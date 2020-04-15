'Adapt and overcome'

MILTON — Artists are known for their creativity, and a secondary art teacher in the Milton Area School District is finding creative ways to adapt her teaching to a virtual learning environment.
Cindy Krebs, who teaches art and pottery classes at the middle and high schools, said she and students were fully aware in early March their classes may be interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced that public schools in Pennsylvania will not reopen for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, with classes to be completed online. That creates challenges for all teachers, particularly those teaching art classes.
“I have a high school pottery class, which is obviously very hands on,” Krebs said. “This particular class was one of the most motivated group of students I have ever had. Not being able to continue with them is heartbreaking.”
She said the class was working on deeper concepts of pottery when the pandemic hit.
“There is uncertainty if the students will ever get to complete their glazing work,” Krebs said.
At the beginning of the semester, she always presents a syllabus so students are not surprised about the projects they will have to complete.
“We spoke about creating a brief, 4-minute video on several pottery techniques,” Krebs explained. “With today’s technology and students access to phones, it is very easy to create a fun and instructional video. I still have that expectation with them, but they will need to be a little more creative in what they use for clay.”
With assistance from her daughter Leslie, Krebs created a video to show students how to use salt, flour and water to create dough.
“They were to work with this as if it were clay, and I asked them to manipulate it using pottery vocabulary, and make something from it,” Krebs said. “I also asked them to share this time with siblings as an activity to fill down time.”
With her seventh- and eighth-grade art class, Krebs said students are asked to submit assignments online.
“With this age group, I have to be a little more creative,” Krebs said. “It is harder for them to grasp concepts without seeing a visual example.”
Seventh-grade students have been asked to draw mythological creatures, incorporating texture, shading and color mixing.
Typically, Krebs’ virtual school day begins at 8 a.m., with meetings with her colleagues.
“I have middle school classes beginning at 8 a.m., and lasting for 15- to 30-minute intervals,” she said. “The lessons are recorded and available to students so that they can go back and re-listen in case they missed any information.”
She then transfers to online instructions with her high school classes.
“I let students know that there are particular times that I am available to chat if there are ever any questions,” Krebs said. “I have been in contact with may through email, frequently.”
She lauded the students for the way in which they have adapted to virtual learning.
“My students have taken up the gauntlet and ran with it,” Krebs said. “I find them to be very resilient. I can’t fully express my gratitude to them or their parents for taking highly unusual times and making the best of them.”
Her students have been finding instructional resources which they’ve shared with classmates.
“(When) I am giving a presentation virtually, students will chime in and add information that they have found to be useful to others,” Krebs said. “Sometimes, in our most difficult times, the best comes out in unexpected ways.”
Krebs admits she was “terrified” with the prospect of having to switch to an entirely virtual education model.
“My colleagues have been wonderful and extremely helpful in coaxing me on,” she said. “I find that I am more comfortable with the process and am thrilled when I learn anything new that I can pass onto my students to make their learning more meaningful.”
Since she is a visual learner, Krebs said it’s a good fit for her to make instructional videos for her students to watch.
“I never dreamed I would ever have to face this type of instruction,” Krebs said. “Our middle school principal (Greg Scoggins) has a famous saying, ‘adapt and overcome.’ I find that particularly meaningful at this time in education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.