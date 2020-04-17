WATERVILLE, Maine — Lindsay Ayers, of Lewisburg, a member of Colby's Class of 2020, was elected to membership in Phi Beta Kappa this spring.
Membership is extended in recognition of students' excellence as scholars and their dedication to liberal arts learning.
Ayers, who is majoring in biology with a neuroscience concentration, is one of 52 students inducted into Phi Beta Kappa at Colby this year. A graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, she is the daughter of Michael and Jennifer Ayers of Lewisburg.
