LEWISBURG — Phil Stamm and his fellow Marines from the 4th Division were joined by an Associated Press photographer when they stopped in Saipan for supplies.
That photographer ended up taking one of the most famous photographs of the war, and arguably one of the most famous war photographs of all time.
Stamm served with Company F, 2nd Battalion, 25th Regiment, 4th Marines. He was a graduate of Lewisburg High School, Class of 1939. He died in 2001, but shared his story prior to his death.
After training at Maui, Hawaii, Stamm and his fellow Marines boarded ships shortly after New Year’s Day, 1945. They were shipped to Honolulu, where they stayed a short time, then set off for Saipan, for supplies.
It was there that photographer Joe Rosenthal joined the Marines, and Stamm’s battalion.
“Experience had taught him he could secure better photos by not landing with the first wave of assault troops,” Stamm told the Standard-Journal.
Stamm’s division consisted of Marines from the 23rd, 24th and 25th regiments. The 1st and 3rd battalions of the 25th landed at 9 a.m. Feb. 19, on Beach Blue 2, making up the right flank. The 2nd battalion — Stamm’s battalion — went ashore around noon, roughly an hour late, Stamm noted, and Rosenthal was with the Marines.
“We witnessed a spectacular air and naval bombardment that many times totally obscured the island,” Stamm noted. “Relentless fire from the large guns of batleships and cruisers, rocket and strafing planes and countless rockets from waterborne launchers seemed to lay waste to the entire island. Then a strange lull and the island once again became visible. Heavy bombers from the Mariannas and Guam now began dropping napalm and high-explosive bombs.”
As Stamm’s landing craft approached the beach, he remembered, “The power and savagery can only be believed when it is observed close at hand. As we approached the beaches we did not feel much, if anything, could have survived... We soon learned that most of them did.”
Stamm landed on the sands of Iwo Jima on his 24th birthday.
Japanese troops were highly trained, and committed to fighting to their death. Their highly fortified positions, many of which were supplied by a steady stream of supplies, and replacement troops through underground tunnels, proved challenging for the Marines.
“Advancing against an unseen, well-fortified enemy called for courage that cannot be taught,” Stamm said. “For by foot, yard by yard in the volcanic sand, the relentless assault continued, resulting in very heavy casualties for our troops.”
Stamm recalled seeing the American flag flying atop Mount Suribachi on Feb. 23.
“Joe Rosenthal was to gain world fame for the shot he took of the flag raising,” he said. “The main fortifications, however, had not been breached.”
It’s a popular misconception about fighting at Iwo Jima. Rosenthal’s photo was snapped just five days in, while fighting continued for more than a month. Three of the men in the photograph died before leaving the island, including Mike Strank, of Pennsylvania, who was killed just three days after the photo was taken.
Stamm’s 25th Regiment sustained high casualties. His platoon, which seven days in moved to the rear for its first hot meal since D-Day, sustained more casualties from mortar fire, despite having moved to the relative safety of the rear.
Soon thereafter, it was back to the assault.
“Before daybreak I drew six replacements to bring my squad up to strength,” Stamm said. “Shortly after daybreak (we) went back on the assault again. Sometime during the attack, our platoon sergeant asked for a B.A.R. (Browning automatic rifle) man.
“My foxhole companion, Ed Ludwig immediately said, ‘I’ll go.’ Ed was wounded trying to take out that bunker and did not survive.”
As the Marines continued their advance, Stamm said another gunner, Louis Kennedy, was hit as he advanced. He yelled that his legs were paralyzed.
“I called for covering fire and PFC Seaman and I went forward to assist Kennedy. We managed to crawl and drag him to a position where Navy corpsman took over. He was evacuated, but did not survive.”
Three quarters of all Marines that landed on Iwo ended up as casualties. Nearly 6,000 were killed in the battle. Nearly 20,000 were wounded, more than 9,000 of whom were with Stamm and the 4th Marines.
Stamm became one of those casualties that day as well when he took shrapnel, prompting his evacuation to a hospital ship.
The battle at Iwo did not end until March 16, when the island was officially secured.
When discussing the battle, Stamm was quick to credit the Navy, including the Seabees and corpsman, as well as the Army.
Stamm earned the Purple Heart and survived his wounds to return stateside. He completed his education, graduating with the Class of 1947 at Bucknell University. He served as treasurer and president of Lewisburg Trust and Safe Deposit, later Commonwealth Bank.
He and his wife Celia, had three sons, Michael, David and James. He is also survived by a niece, Betty Cook, of Lewisburg.
Stamm died in 2001.
