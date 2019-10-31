LEWISBURG — School director candidates from three of four districts serving parts of Union County participated in a Candidate’s Night on Wednesday in the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building Community Room.
They included Erin Jablonski of Lewisburg, Francis A. Gillott of Mifflinburg Region 2, Andrew W. Frederick and Tracy E. Bruno of Milton Region 3.
The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area hosted the round-robin debate, offering some questions to all candidates and more specific questions to individual candidates.
Jablonski was asked about the search for a new superintendent for the Lewisburg Area School District following the announced resignation of Dr. Steven C. Skalka at the end of the school year. She noted the search was already underway with the help of the Pennsylvania School Board Association.
“My priorities are that the person understands their role in maintaining a high morale in the district,” Jablonski said. “One of the most important things we talk about are the relationships between the staff and students, parents and community. Everyone sort of comes out and roots for the schools and we want to keep that going.
She noted that Skalka followed Dr. Mark DiRocco, a superintendent who left “huge shoes to fill.”
Frederick and Bruno were asked about their views on future school consolidation in light of the closure of Montandon Elementary School. Students and staff were moved to the James F. Baugher Elementary School starting with the current school year.
“Owning a hair salon, I am very fortunate, I get to speak to a lot of different people,” said Bruno. “They’ve told me the transition has moved along pretty smoothy. The kids are happy, and that is most important thing.”
Bruno added that class sizes at Baugher were perhaps larger than hoped for. But if elected, she and the board would address the matter.
Frederick said while the students may be happy, they may not see the bigger picture.
“They are in a bigger school,” he said. “Bigger schools statistically tend to be less safe. There is more congestion in the traffic going into Baugher Elementary.”
Frederick said if closure of White Deer Elementary was ever discussed, he would oppose it and noted the advantage of small schools outweigh the higher costs.
A question about use of facilities based on gender identity was asked of all candidates.
“I have mixed feelings on that,” Gillott said. “Whatever they were born as, that is the facility they should use.”
Gillott said the widely-discussed topic was getting out of hand, but it was a question the Mifflinburg Area School District would eventually have to deal with.
Jablonski said the challenge was relatively easy to address. She noted most facilities have enough private bathrooms so that people who feel uncomfortable about gendered bathrooms can feel safe.
“There is too much suicide among all types of kids who have gender dysphoria,” Jablonski said. “A big part of that is the public stigma about people watching what they are going to do.”
Bruno encouraged young people to feel as safe and comfortable as possible. Frederick added that the emotional well-being of all students should be maintained no matter how they identify.
Other questions included whether school directors should focus on procurement rather than policy making.
Jablonski, a Democrat, will be on the Lewisburg Area School District ballot with Virginia L. Zimmerman, Tera Unzicker-Fasero, Jordan W. Fetzer, Corey Heath (each Democratic/Republican) and Mary Byerly Gajda, a Republican. Voters will be asked to choose no more than five of six.
Bruno, a Democrat, and Frederick, a Republican, will be on the list for Milton Region 3 with Eric Moser (Democrat/Republican). Voters will be asked to choose no more than two.
Gillott and Dennis W. Keiser, Republicans, will be on the Mifflinburg Region 2 ballot with Andrew Landis, a Democrat. Voters will choose no more than two.
