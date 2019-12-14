WATSONTOWN — A longtime Watsontown resident has been recognized for his contributions toward helping to make Watsontown a welcoming community.
Members of the Watsontown Guild this week presented John Hefty with a plaque recognizing him for funding he provided to purchase commercial solar lights which are being installed at two Welcome to Watsontown signs previously installed by the guild.
Robbie Ravert, of the Watsontown Guild, said Hefty’s donation also funded landscaping around the two signs, located along Route 405 at the northern and southern ends of the borough. The lights were purchased from Millville Pluming, Heating and Solar.
“We are going to make Watsontown great again,” Hefty, a 93-year-old World War II veteran, said.
Hefty said he grew up in Watsontown and noted that it’s important for him to support the community.
“We are so pleased,” Ann Reeves, a guild member, said. “The Watsontown Guild, the oldest civic organization in Watsontown, appreciates his efforts.”
She said Hefty also supported the community’s prior efforts to build a canal boat pavilion near the Nurse Helen Fairchild Memorial Bridge.
“John is concerned about the community,” Reeves said. “He does a lot for Watsontown. He’s a good gentleman.”
She and Ravert both said the lights enhance the signs.
“The signs look a lot better illuminated,” Reeves said.
In the fall of 2018, a third Welcome to Watsontown sign was installed near the bridge. At that time, Ravert said the three signs were crafted by The Sign Shop, with each costing around $5,000.
The entire project has been funded by the Watsontown Guild, through the organization’s fundraising efforts and community contributions.
