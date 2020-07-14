TURBOTVILLE — An event which showcases Pennsylvania life between 1770 and 1870, and draws around 2,000 attendees each year, has been canceled for 2020.
Jane Koch, a Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society board member, said the organization on Monday voted to not hold the 39th edition of Heritage Days due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was to have been held Oct. 3-4 at the Hower-Slote House and Historic Warrior Run Church.
"This is something we can't cancel at the last minute," Koch said.
She noted that numerous re-enactors and others who dress in period costumes needed advance notification on whether the event would be held. In addition, she said attendees travel from across the country to experience Heritage Days.
"We have people (come) from New York, we've had people from Texas," Koch said.
Approximately 2,000 people attend Heritage Days each year. Koch said between 200 and 300 people also work annually on the grounds of the Hower-Slote House during the event.
In addition to the advance notification needed for various participants, Koch said due to the pandemic it would have been difficult to safely hold the event this year.
"It's because of state mandates, mask requirements, social distancing," she said, adding that the space is not big enough to meet all of those requirements.
"It would be extremely difficult, with our venue, to put up (protective plexiglass or plastic) partitions," Koch added.
The decision to cancel the 2020 edition of the event was not an easy one for the Heritage Society to make.
"It was really hard," Koch said. "It's just a traditional thing we have every year, for the communities."
Koch said her uncle and aunt, the late Glenn and Jane Shuman, were among a group of dedicated volunteers who founded Heritage Days.
She noted that Jane Shuman worked as a nurse in the Warrior Run School District. A group of educators were among those to come together to create the event, to help preserve the area's rich history.
"The Hower-Slote House is on Warrior Run School District property," Koch said. "It was one of the oldest homes in the area."
With Historic Warrior Run Church — which is now owned by the heritage society — nearby, those involved with the society realized they had the ideal location to hold Heritage Days.
"A lot of teachers in the district, they were all thrilled with having these older properties in the area," Koch said. "It was a piece of local history, and an important piece of United States History."
In July 1779, The Battle of Fort Freeland took place on the property where the Hower-Slote House now stands. Twenty-one people were killed in the Revolutionary War battle.
The battle is re-enacted each year during Heritage Days.
Members of the heritage society are hopeful the pandemic will subside and Heritage Days will return stronger than ever in 2021.
"We're hoping everybody will miss (Heritage Days) and they'll be there (in 2021) and everything will be cleared up," Koch said.
With the society also having to cancel its annual strawberry festival in June, she said the organization's only two fundraisers will not be held this year due to the pandemic.
"It's going to be rough," Koch said. "Just this year, we had to repair a mower for $1,500... Our largest bill is the insurance. That's $5,000."
She said donations to support the heritage society would be appreciated and can be sent to: Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society, P.O. Box 26, Turbotville, PA 17772.
