DANVILLE — The valley's first case of coronavirus was reported by the Pa. Department of Health Saturday in Montour County.
No identifying information was provided and the patient is only listed as a resident of the county.
The state on Saturday reported 371 positive cases, including two deaths, one in Allegheny County and another in Northampton County. To date, there have been 3,766 negative tests.
Counties with cases reported are as follows: Adams, 4; Allegheny, 31; Beaver, 3; Berks, 7; Bucks, 24; Butler, 1; Centre, 1; Chester, 19; Cumberland, 11; Delaware, 33; Erie, 1; Franklin, 1; Lackawanna, 5; Lancaster, 4; Lebanon, 2; Lehigh, 13; Luzerne, 6; Monroe, 25; Montgomery, 71; Montour, 1; Northamption, 17; Philadelphia, 69; Pike, 2; Potter, 1; Washington, 5; Wayne, 1; Westmoreland, 4; York, 9.
