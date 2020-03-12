VICKSBURG — The Vicksburg Community Hall Association Inc. will be awarding scholarships to Mifflinburg and Lewisburg area students in their senior year of high school, attending college, attending their GED, or adults going back to college.
Up to four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to individuals who meet the noted criteria.
Those applying must write an essay of 250 to 500 words which includes information on: Volunteerism in the community, activities, community group involvement, accomplishments and achievements and life goals. The essay must also include information on how they plan to continue volunteerism in the future.
The essays must be in English, typed, doubles spaced in 12-point font and on one side of a paper. Applicants must include their most recent transcript, if applicable.
Applicants must include their full name, address, email address and telephone number. Education information, name of institution attending, expected graduation date and institution’s address must also be included.
Applications are available in the Mifflinburg or Lewisburg high school guidance offices or by contacting Jamie at 570-966-1767 or hilltop6321@gmail.com.
Scholarship awards will be distributed by Aug. 1, upon receipt of evidence of attendance or acceptance of admission for the 2020 fall semester at an accredited university, college, trade school, technical institute, vocational training, or other post secondary education program in the 2020- 2021 academic year to the student’s college account by the Vicksburg Community Association Inc. treasurer.
Applications must be postmarked no later than April 15 and sent to: Vicksburg Community Hall Association Inc., Attn: Scholarship Award, 181 Wood-Ann lane, Mifflinburg, Pa. 17844.
