United Way responding to COVID-19 crisis

SUNBURY — Members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way's (GSVUW) Basic Needs Task Force have been meeting on a regular basis discussing the agency's ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Joanne Troutman, GSVUW president and CEO, said the task force has been regularly meeting over the last three weeks to discuss the crisis.
The task force consists of individuals who are involved with community action agencies, religious life, government and nonprofit organizations.
"That's the group that's been coordinating WiFi locations for families, emergency food response, you name it," Troutman said. "They have led the charge."
The same task force responded to assist Wood Mode employees when the Snyder County company suddenly closed its doors last year.
"We were prepared, we were mobilized through that," Troutman said. "The blessing in disguise was that helped us better prepare for what's going on now. We knew what the needs would look like."
According to Troutman, the task force helped to identify businesses in the community which allowed the United Way to promote that the businesses would make their WiFi available at no cost to the community. The WiFi access is geared toward school students or working individuals with no access to the internet, but who need access in order to complete assignments.
Locations in which the public can access WiFi include: Weis Markets, Sheetz, Pizza Hut and Dunkin in Lewisburg; Weis Markets, Sheetz and Mifflinburg schools in Mifflinburg; and Weis Markets and the Milton Public Library in Milton.
Troutman said individuals are utilizing the free WiFi access.
"I had a call (recently) from a member of our Early Learning Committee," Troutman said. "(They said) people are noticing families or individuals sitting in the parking lot (of the businesses) with a laptop, accessing WiFi."
Because of the pandemic, Troutman said the GSVUW has canceled its annual Day of Action.
Last year, more than 400 volunteers fanned out across the community to assist with projects at nonprofit organizations supported through the GSVUW.
"It's one of the best days we have," Troutman said, of the Day of Action. "You see people out there in action and it has nothing to do with our community... I'm sad about that (being canceled)."
Even in the midst of difficult times, she said kindness still exists.
"If I have to look for a silver lining... I do see people being kind to one another, even though we are all struggling or suffering," Troutman said.
She also noted that Live United Live, a concert scheduled for June 6 at Spyglass Ridge Winery in Sunbury, is still scheduled to be held.
However, Troutman noted that the United Way is looking for a backup date for the concert in the event that it needs to be postponed due to the pandemic.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit youth mental health initiatives.
