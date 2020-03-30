MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School recently announced selections for Student of the Month for January.
Teachers select students who are respectful, hard-working and positive leaders in their classrooms. The award is sponsored by the Millmont West Union Area Lions Club.
Meadow Oberdorf is in third grade. She is the daughter of Todd and Bonnie Oberdorf. She has one brother and they live in Mifflinburg. Her favorite subject in school is math. She enjoys playing with their pets and reading. When Meadow grows up she would like to be a teacher.
Mason Adams is in the fourth grade. He is the son of Kyle and Courtney Adams. He has one brother and lives in Mifflinburg. Mason‘s favorite school subject is reading. He also enjoys playing different sports at school. When Mason grows up he would like to become a YouTuber.
Rhyann Kurtz is in the fifth grade. She is the daughter and Shane and Heather Kurtz. She has one brother and they live in Mifflinburg. Her favorite subject in school is gym. She is involved in the school chorus and enjoys going to church and playing softball and basketball. When Rhyann grows up she would like to be a nurse.
The Millmont West Union Area Lions Clubs meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Carriage Corner Restaurant. If you’re interested in joining, call 570-922-1997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.