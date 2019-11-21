WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) and its Tree Lighting Committee have completed making preparations for “WABA’S Christmas by the River” events which feature Christmas every weekend in December this year at the canal pavilion by the Nurse Helen Fairchild Bridge.
Many area business members are participating and providing items to make this happen. Boy and Girl Scouts will be decked out in elf costumes, as well as many adult members of WABA, thus making this truly a community event for all ages. Children may bring their letters and place them in his mailbox at the Santa house. All events are free and open to the public. Non-perishable food items are being collected for Warrior Run Neighbors Helping Neighbors at the Kingdom Kidz Puppet Home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown, and placed in the specially marked containers.
On Friday, Dec. 6 the kick-off events bring three activities to the town. The first features the traditional tree lighting at 6 p.m. and Santa’s arrival at 6:15 via the Warrior Run Fire Department. Providing entertainment from 6 to 8 p.m. while the children wait will be the Warrior Run High School band and choir. As elves direct children to visit with Santa, free cookies, hot cocoa and popcorn will be available for everyone.
The second event will be held 6 to 8 p.m. at the Watsontown Historical Association, Main Street, featuring a “Soldier’s Christmas” and “Wet Your Whistle with Wassail.” Then at 7 p.m. Kingdom Kidz puppets will present a Christmas program, “Countdown to Christmas” with Cameron Camel for people of all ages in the Christmas-themed Peggy’s Palace at the Puppet Home. All children will receive a free gift. These three events are free to the public.
Activities continue from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the pavilion with music presented by the hand bell choir from the Lutheran church directed by Connie Fladland. Santa will be in his house to greet children while Mrs. Claus distributes free cookies and candy canes.
From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 Santa arrives via a stage coach while the Montgomery Area High School choir sings carols. Free do-it-yourself s’mores will be available for everyone.
Festivities continue from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 with Santa arriving at 1 as his “special” elves distribute free cookies and candy canes to all. Haluck will read his illustrated book, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” For those who missed the reading, Tim Haluck will read it again as events continue 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. Santa will be escorted to his house by the Watsontown Police Department and the WABA community Christmas decorating winners will be announced. Free cookies and candy canes will be shared by Santa’s elves while waiting in line to talk to him.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, music will fill the air at the river while free cookies are distributed by his elves and children talk with him one last time. Final food donations will be accepted by 3 p.m. at the Puppet Home.
Attendees are asked to bring a chair for events scheduled at the canal boat pavilion.
Holiday-decorated tarps will surround the boat and the events will be held rain, snow or shine. The holiday deer will be arriving on Wednesday, Nov. 27 for the public to visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.