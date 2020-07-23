LEWISBURG — An 80-year-old local institution recently added an additional day of business.
Hours were added for the Lewisburg Farmers Market so that it is now open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays as well as its traditional hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 600 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
Some of the vendors will be different than what midweek market-goers know, but no less interesting. Visitors will see crafters as well as more traditional market fare.
Kelly Clark, of JC Clayworkx of Milton, credited COVID-19 for the additional opportunity to sell pottery and other items. She said the consequences of the pandemic sped up a number of business decisions.
“It canceled pretty much everything else, all the arts festivals have been canceled,” Clark said. “It really worked out. (They) had it in the works to do this. The timing was perfect.”
Pam Rosado, of Country Vale Alpaca, of New Columbia, also planned to be part of the Saturday market. Rosado said she would offer t-shirts to benefit animal rescue as well as the alpaca products she is known for.
Rosado also needed to find alternatives for sales.
“My shows have been canceled and my farm is closed,” Rosado said. “I don’t want to risk anybody getting the virus on my farm.”
Clark and Rosado said the additional day for the market presented unique opportunities for small businesses as well as customers who may be occupied in the middle of the week.
Karen Teichman, of C and K’s Unique Creations and Events, said the events part of her business has really taken a hit in 2020. She had already started making face masks out of fabric which would have been used for decorative gnomes. Stock of air plants, decorative plants grown without soil, was building just as events were being canceled for much of the year.
Teichman’s partner in C and K’s Unique Creations would soon be showing people how to make their own fairy gardens at their booth.
Market General Manager Joe Sharp said the extra day was made an option for vendors because adding a day would allow an additional segment of the population to shop the produce market.
Sharp said Saturday was notably a day for family shopping.
“We’re determined to make it work,” Sharp said. “It is off to a slow start, but we’re going to hang in there until it works.”
Sharp said more vendors are coming around to the idea of opening for a few hours on Saturday. Meantime, he appreciated the efforts of Clark, Rosado and Teichman.
Live music by Ricky and Harv was planned for 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Market. Their performance was sponsored by the Lewisburg Sunset Rotary Club and Community Corps.
Teichman, a Sunset Rotary Club member, noted that promotion of worthy enterprise and helping business grow was one of the founding principles of Rotary International.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.