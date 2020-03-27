BLOOMSBURG — Nearly 200 students from Bloomsburg University recently completed academic internships during the fall and winter sessions.
A for-credit, academic internship must meet certain requirements set by academic departments and includes a formal agreement between the university and the internship site. Students work with a site supervisor and faculty advisor throughout the internship, gaining hands-on learning and practical experience for their future career.
The National Association of Colleges & Employers (NACE) reported in 2016 that 72.2% of paid interns with private, for-profit companies received a job offer, while only 36% of students with no internship experience did so.
Shanae Bomberger, of Watsontown, is working toward a bachelor's degree in social work and completed an academic internship with Geisinger Medical Center.
Bryce Kessler, of Watsontown, is working toward a Bachelor of Science degree in biology/medical imaging and completed an academic internship with Geisinger Medical Center.
Travis Krall, of New Columbia, is working toward a Master of Science degree in exercise science and completed an academic internship with Milton Area High School.
Jesse Newcomer, of Milton, is working toward a Master of Science degree in instructional technology and completed an academic internship with Montgomery Area School District.
George Reasner, of Turbotville, is working toward a Bachelor of Science degree in biology/medical imaging and completed an academic internship with Geisinger Medical Center.
Douglas Bird, of Watsontown, is working toward a Master of Education degree in curriculum and instruction and completed an academic internship with the Diocese of Scranton Schools.
Marissa Oakes, of Watsontown, is working toward a Master of Education degree in curriculum and instruction and completed an academic internship with Hazleton Area School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.