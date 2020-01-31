Penn College
WILIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology President Davie Jane Gilmour has been named vice chair for the Middle States Commission on Higher Education – a nonprofit association performing peer evaluation and accreditation of public and private universities and colleges – and its Executive Committee.
Middle States serves higher education institutions in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and other geographic areas in which the Commission conducts accrediting activities.
Gilmour, who served on the Executive Committee in 2019, was elected vice chair for the MSCHE and the Executive Committee for 2020.
Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate
LEWISBURG — Martha Barrick, broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate has announced the office’s monthly awards for December.
The award for most sales and listings for December went to Doug Wertz.
Hudock Capital Group
WILLIAMSPORT — Barbara B. Hudock, CEO and founding partner of Hudock Capital Group, has been named as one of the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in Pennsylvania, according to the Forbes 2020 Pennsylvania Best-In-State Wealth Advisor Rankings.
Hudock is the third-highest ranked female wealth advisor, and is ranked 22nd among all advisors.
Forbes’ rankings are developed by SHOOK Research and chosen based on an in-person interview, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.
Hudock, who holds both the certified investment management analyst and certified portfolio manager professional designations has more than four decades of experience in the wealth management industry.
She currently serves as a trustee on the Bloomsburg University Council of Trustees, and on the boards of the Susquehanna Health Foundation, The Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts, The Community Arts Center and WVIA Public Television.
She and her husband, Mike, have two grown children. Her hobbies include skiing, reading and yoga.
