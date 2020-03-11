LEWISBURG — The American Red Cross urged healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages as concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, rise in the U.S.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through the end of March in the area are listed by county.
Columbia County
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive, Bloomsburg
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 30, Mill-Green United Methodist Church, 75 S. State St., Millville
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, First Presbyterian Church, 345 Market St., Bloomsburg
Lycoming County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Divine Providence Hospital, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Lycoming College Academic Center, Pennington Lounge, 700 College Place, Williamsport
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 20, American Legion Post No. 1, 10 E. Third St., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 23, Montoursville Presbyterian Church, 900 Elm St., Montoursville
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, Duboistown United Methodist Church, 133 Summer St., South Williamsport
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 26, Lycoming County Department of Public Safety, 542 County Farm Road, Montoursville
• 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28, Zafar Grotto Rafaz Club, 381 E. Second Ave., South Williamsport
Northumberland County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 265 Point Township Drive, Suite A, Northumberland
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Anthony Township Municipal Building, 1361 White Hall Road, Turbotville
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 23, First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton
Snyder County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, Trinity United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St., Middleburg
Union County
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 23, American Red Cross-North Central Pennsylvania Chapter, 249 Farley Circle, Lewisburg
• 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, Harvest Bible Chapel, 115 Freedom Road, Mifflinburg
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg
