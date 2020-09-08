MILTON — Two people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash which occurred at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Lower Market Street and Garfield Avenue, Milton.
Dan Embeck, an officer with the Milton Police Department, said a Honda Accord was crossing Garfield Avenue from Lower Market Street when it struck a GMC truck, which was traveling northbound on Garfield Avenue.
According to Embeck, the driver of the Accord did not see the approaching GMC truck as he pulled from the stop sign on Lower Market Street.
The driver of the Accord as well as a passenger in the GMC were transported by ambulance to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Embeck said.
Embeck said police will be able to release the names of those involved in the crash after a report on the incident is finalized later this week.
The Milton police and fire departments responded to the scene, along with an ambulance from White Deer Township.
Traffic along Garfield Avenue was briefly reduced to one lane as emergency responders worked on scene.
