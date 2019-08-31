MILTON — Patton Warehousing employees were honored Friday with a catered lunch.
The occasion was the Milton-based company being named by Inc. magazine as the 77th fastest growing private company in the nation.
The Inc. 5000, in its 38th year, has previously honored businesses which have become household names, including Microsoft, Dell, Timberland and Yelp.
Steve Patton, president and CEO, thanked his employees, managers and said the best was yet to come.
“We started out with one employee,” Patton recalled. “We have about 75 today. We have eight warehouses, seven in Pennsylvania and one in Columbus, Ohio.”
Patton’s 850,000 square feet of warehouse space services everything from auto and truck manufacturers to food and packaging businesses.
Patton Warehousing was started as a transportation company but then found it could serve manufacturers and other businesses who would rather use their facilities for activities other than warehousing. Material is shipped in, shipped out or stored as needed.
Patton offered a bright vision for the future, thanks in part to the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project and its projected impact on the Milton area.
“Starting now, you are starting to see a lot of activity here,” Patton said. “The thruway will just be the catalyst for more opportunities for companies like ours. We’ll see in 10 years what I’m talking about. I’m hoping I’m right.”
Patton said two additional warehouse projects are already in development on property in Milton Borough. He called it a $15 million investment.
Criteria for inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list included growth from $100,000 in sales in the first qualifying period to $1 million or more three years later. The financial data sent is verified by the company’s accountant.
Patton said he was proud of his employees and counted them as friends.
