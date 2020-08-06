WILLIAMSPORT — A resurfacing project Route 2014 (Third Street), between Country Club Drive and River Avenue in the area also known as the Golden Strip, will continue Sunday, Aug. 9, in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
On Sunday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 21, contractor HRI Inc., will begin placing a stress absorbing layer and the final pavement along Third Street.
The stress absorbing layer is similar to a chip seal with additional fibers to prevent cracking and improve the life of the pavement. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution, as loose stone will be present until the final pavement is placed. Work will be performed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Motorists should expect single-lane conditions with flagging.
This is a $3 million project includes base and concrete repairs, paving (including ramps), ADA curb upgrades, drainage and guiderail upgrades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.