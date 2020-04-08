BERWICK — The Central Susquehanna Community Foundation continues to partner with local organizations to promote sustainability and disaster relief to nonprofits in Columbia, Lower-Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
The Disaster Relief Fund continues to grow while grant applications are collected via a streamlined process. Grant-making decisions will be led by foundation staff in collaboration with an experienced committee comprised of representatives from several local organizations.
Members of the Disaster Relief Fund Committee:
• Eileen Chapman, AGAPE
• Ayrin Shortlidge, Berwick Area United Way
• Michelle Pace, Berwick Health & Wellness Fund of CSCF
• Amanda Stutzman, Berwick Health & Wellness Fund of CSCF
• Greg Martz, Central Susquehanna Community Foundation
• John Kurelja, Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit and CSCF Regional Impact Fund
• Gale Zalar, Central Susquehanna Opportunities
• Joanne Troutman, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way
• Emily Mrusko, Union-Snyder Community Action Agency
• Adrienne Mael, United Way of Columbia and Montour County
Through the generosity of current and new partners, CSCF’s Disaster Relief Fund has collected more than $255,000 so far to give back to community nonprofits. In addition to community donors, many other funds at the foundation have partnered with Disaster Relief efforts to make grant-making dollars in the region go even farther. These funds include the Berwick Health and Wellness Community Response Fund; Berwick Health and Wellness Fund; CSCF’s Regional Impact Fund; Volunteers in Philanthropy Fund; Ben Franklin Trust Fund; and several Donor-Advised Funds.
The need in our community is great, and there is more to be done. You can join the foundation’s Disaster Relief efforts by making a secure online donation to the Disaster Relief Fund at csgiving.org/disaster-relief. While online donations are preferred — and processed faster — gifts can also be mailed to Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, Attn: Disaster Relief Fund, 725 W. Front St., Berwick, PA 18603.
