LEWISBURG — How nonprofits and public agencies may better help their clients was the topic of a recent Bridges Out of Poverty workshop.
The program, led by Jodi R. Pfarr, author and consultant, was hosted by Union County. The presentation was created by aha! Process, an educational service company and held at the Silver Moon Banquet Hall.
The day-long series of talks and exercises illustrated how conflicts between social classes may be obstacles for institutions charged with helping people in need.
Introductory segments explained differences between poverty, middle class and wealth class. It was noted that people may shift between classes, notably poverty and middle class, during a lifetime.
“The objective is to get awareness of how class impacts ourselves, our decision-making, how we hear things and we may then become open to how class may affect others, Pfarr said during a break. “When we address community problems or just community issues we’ll have all the classes at the table and they have voice.”
Pfarr described conflict inherent in encounters such as when a person brings a grievance against a government agency to an office. Attendees were asked to not only understand where the person was coming from but also be willing to change policies.
Procedures like how to greet people, seating arrangements and if there were accommodations for children would all prove important Pfarr said. So would policies which needed to be tailored toward building positive relationships.
“Any community who is effective comes together ultimately,” Pfarr said. “But in order to come together effectively, you have to do some of this work.”
Failures to effectively address issues of class were sadly familiar, Pfarr said, offering as an example conflicts seen at an unproductive public meeting.
“If we don’t do some of the work on ourselves ahead of time, to understand how class effect us, then oftentimes some of our initiatives don’t take off,” Pfarr said. “(Workshops) like this I think becomes crucial to taking a look at the process of how class effects us and become more open so when we bring the community together we can hear each other.”
The Bridges Out of Poverty workshop was a stop on a roadmap toward launching a broader initiative. Lunch was provided at the ticketed event, with surplus foodstuff donated to Haven Ministries.
