LEWISBURG — Formal arraignment for Melissa L. Keister on felony child endangerment and other charges was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct 28 in Union County Court.
At a preliminary hearing, Keister, 37, of New Columbia, waived a felony allegation of endangering the welfare of children, parent, guardian or other commits offense and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person to court. Keister posted $15,000 unsecured bail after her arrest.
Pennsylvania State Police papers filed through the office of District Justice Jeffrey Mensch noted the Childline investigation into allegations against Keister began in April 2018. It was noted by Stacy Brightbill, a forensic interviewer, that a home health aide suspected Keister was starving the child based on its appearance and behavior.
Keister was first interviewed by PSP in 2018 and told the investigator the child’s name was changed and was in her custody because of a court order. She also claimed the child had a disorder which kept her from bonding with caregivers, meaning only Keister or her husband was allowed to feed the child.
A mobile therapist interviewed noted that the child was hiding food in the Keister household but attributed the behavior to the child’s mental health diagnosis.
Another aide interviewed indicated the child did not have a bed in her bedroom. Keister purportedly told the aide the child was eating the mattress and hiding things but could “earn” a bed back by good behavior.
Brightbill interviewed the child in June at the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury after she had been removed from the Keister residence. The child had gained a significant amount of weight by then, Brightbill said, and told of other practices in the household.
Papers filed indicated there were times when she was not allowed to sleep in her bed and was forced to sleep in a taped square on the floor. If the child was caught stealing food, they would not be allowed to eat the next meal.
If the child was caught sleeping on her knees, Keister would allegedly force the child to take a cold shower. The length of the shower depended on if the child cried or not. If they child cried, the shower would allegedly be longer.
Brightbill conducted a second interview at the Child Advocacy Center during which the child related how she was not fed on a regular basis. Other children in the residence would sneak food under the hungry child’s door, but made sure there was no evidence the child had eaten.
The child alleged that the longest time between feeding was one week and that if caught eating, Keister allegedly would administer vinegar to induce vomiting. Keister occasionally offered “authorized” food after the child had been purged, but it apparently depended on her mood. There was also physical discipline, allegedly by Keister’s hand, a back scratcher or a paddle.
