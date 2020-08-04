How can we address the health and well-being of our veterans, military and their families?
We can address the health and well-being of our veterans, active military and their families.
We can set up campaigns and fundrasiers to raise awareness about the sacrifices and challenges it takes to serve our country and awareness of the difficulties faced returning to civilian lives for them and their families.
The main thing we need to do together is to change public opinion in the military to accomplish anything. Public opinion on veterans and active military is not as strong as it could be. With strong support from among the public, we can make big changes.
Schools could add extracurricular activities that promote support of our troops. Schools can offer extra credit to students who pass a written test about the military and what it takes to serve. One of the challenges veterans and active military members face is mental health problems. Together, we can address this by setting up college and community wellness programs where they teach about mental health problems fced by military members.
The government could offer grants to healthcare workers who set up practices partially designed for military members.
Veterans may face unemployment when returning to civilian life. We can support employers who hire veterans. We can give grants to businesses and companies that employ 50% or more veterans and/or their family members. Communities can support local businesses that have veterans, active military and/or family members working for those businesses.
In addition, when active military members are deployed overseas, communities can have a fundraiser to support those families. The government can lengthen the amount of time between deployments.
These ideas are not possible without support of the public. If we can have increased support from the public, then this will compel legislatures and representatives to act.
America needs to realize the sacrifices made by military families. Many people in the United States of America, land of the free, do not appreciate the cost of freedom. There are good people out there who do good things for veterans and military members, but their efforts are not enough.
If all of America works together, we can address the problems faced by veterans, active military and their families.
