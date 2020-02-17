MILTON — Enlightening, educational, emotional, and even humorous — Actress Jill Lawrence, portraying Betsy Ross, took visitors back to the days leading up to the American Revolution.
It was all part of the second of three lectures hosted by the Milton Historical Society. Lawrence presented “Betsy Ross: American Icon,” to another packed house Sunday afternoon in The Milton Area High School library.
As Ross, Lawrence detailed the icon’s Quaker upbringing, her first marriage to an Anglican, the war and, of course, the crafting of that infamous flag.
Lawrence, of Newark, Del., is an acting instructor, and has also portrayed Jacquelyn Kennedy Onassis. She immediately engaged the audience with her humor.
“Miraculously I stand before all of you,” she said. “And, I’m in my middling years — perhaps 40? Perhaps 30?”
The room erupted in laughter.
Ross’ family came to American to seek religious freedom. She noted that Quakers were pacifists, and accepting of other religions. They believed in educating girls — “blasphemous,” she said. Her great-grandfather, Andrew Griscom, first came “to the new world to be free to worship in peace.”
He settled in Pennsylvania, which, she noted, was given to William Penn by Charles II. Penn, she said, viewed it as “his holy experiment” where people “may worship any way they choose, or not at all.”
Philadelphia, at the time, was unlike any other city in the world at the time thanks to this notion. It was a place where Catholics and Protestants, people of different creeds all lived and worked alongside one another.
The eighth of 17 children, nine of whom grew to adulthood, Ross learned early on she had an affinity for upholstery work. She was hired as a teen by John Webster and became a talented seamstress.
She married a fellow apprentice, John Ross, and the two opened their own shop in Philadelphia. Her marriage was never entirely embraced by family as Ross was an Anglican. The two eloped to New Jersey, where they were married by a justice of the peace.
Lawrence, as Betsy, joked that as a Quaker, she wondered how to worship where everyone was “standing and kneeling, and standing and kneeling.” She also wondered, “How am I to commune with God if this man (a pastor) never stops preaching?”
“A tall man,” Betsy noted — that man being George Washington — was a member of the congregation.
The first Continental Congress met just steps from their shop. Patriots were planning.
As it became clear a revolution was coming, John Ross joined the militia. Ross continued to work and one night was awakened by a rapping at the door. Ross had been mortally wounded when the building he was guarding exploded. It had housed an ammunition cache. It was the winter, and she was but 24 years of age, and without child.
That winter proved horrid and troops at Valley Forge starved, and many froze. The British troops fared no better. Spring came, and Betsy noted the war escalated. She feared for her life as a shop owner in Philadelphia.
“The British soldiers,” she said, “never molested me, or my shop. I amused them. They called me the little rebel.”
That spring, Washington and her uncle through marriage, George Ross, visited the shop seeking a flag which could unite the troops. To that point, the flag still bore the Union Jack in a corner. The men presented a sketch of a flag.
Flags in those days, Betsy noted, “were for communication and identification.”
Betsy suggested a rectangular flag, which “would fly better in the wind” and stars of five points, rather than the six suggested.
The flag was approved by Congress and on July 8, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read.
“It was one thing to defy Great Britain,” Betsy said. “It was quite another to defeat it.”
Betsy remarried, taking the hand of sailor John Ashburn in 1777. The two had a daughter, Zillah, who died before her first birthday. She was already pregnant with her second daughter, Eliza, who never met her father. Ashburn was captured by the British and imprisoned, where he died in 1782.
Old friend John Claypoole, who survived the war, brought news of Claypoole’s death to Betsy. The two later married and had five more daughters.
Marriage, she noted, was not always based in loved at the time. Marriage was a matter of comfort and survival, she said, and she and John were survivors.
They managed the shop until he died, and she retired at age 75. She enjoyed “cuddling” the grandchildren in her later years.
She also “bored them with stories about how she lived through the Revolution, and sewed a special flag.”
Betsy died Jan. 30, 1886, at age 84.
The third and final lecture hosted by the historical society will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the library and will feature Scott Bomboy, of the National Constitution Center of Philadelphia. The topic will be “The Fight to Save Pennsylvania’s Covered Bridges.”
