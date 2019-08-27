Coalition shares anti-drug information

SELINSGROVE — The monthly meeting of Snyder and Union County United in Recovery brought close to 20 people together, each with a stake in curbing drug use.
The coalition met at the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency and attracted officials from the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Geisinger Health Plans, Union County Probation Department, the Snyder County District Attorney’s Office and others.
Melissa Farrow, a stigma reduction and education specialist, reported on training recently attended in Camp Hill run by a national authority on drug and alcohol trends. She said that the trainer, Officer Jermaine Galloway, explained much marijuana available in states where it is now legal for recreational use was much stronger that what was available 40 years ago. In some forms, the active ingredient can be “up to 90% pure.”
Farrow told the group she wrote a letter describing her training experience, sent it to media outlets including The Standard-Journal, and signed it on behalf of United in Recovery. Some of the reaction to the letter of warning was critical.
“There have been some people who said it was propaganda. One person said it was lies,” Farrow said. “Another person asked if the information was taken at face value. I would have to say yes, it was. It was provided by the National Guard and many police departments across the country. If it is good enough for the National Guard, it is good enough for me.”
The Untied in Recovery Group, Farrow added, has evolved from awareness of opioid addiction to awareness of marijuana, alcohol, other drugs and advocacy for recovery.
Dr. Perry Meadows, Geisinger Health Plan Medical director, said stigma regarding substance abuse disorder has lingered.
“It’s getting better,” he noted after the meeting. “But still there is a tremendous amount of stigma.”
Meadows said addressing the issue appropriately will continue to be an uphill battle until stigma against the condition is broken.
“If you remember, a few years ago there was a stigma surrounding HIV,” Meadows said. “People didn’t want to be anywhere near someone who had HIV.”
He recalled being in training when a case of HIV came to the hospital where he worked and recalled the stigma. Thankfully, things have changed since the 1980s.
“Now there is nothing,” Meadows said. “But it reminds me so much of the stigma we see with substance abuse disorder.”
Farrow added that there was a need for recovery housing in the local counties. She noted that halfway houses were a step down from residential treatment and were highly regulated. There was also treatment involved. However, a sober living facility was more like independent living for people trying to get on their feet. What is most effective and viable is still be investigated.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.