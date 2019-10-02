Ag Safety Day
LAURELTON — Progressive Agriculture Safety Day — for children ages 7 to 13 — will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Union County West End Fairgrounds, Laurelton. The event is being conducted by the Penn State Extension, Union County 4-H and Progress Agriculture Foundation.
Demonstrations will focus on farm hazards, ATV and lawn mower safety, working around chainsaws, grain bin safety, sun safety, first aid and presentations by fire companies.
For more information, or to register to attend, call the Union County 4-H office at 570-556-4754.
Roast beef dinner
MILTON — An all-you-can-eat roast beef dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Milton Masonic Temmple, 117 N. Front St., Milton.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, baked corn, string beans, applesauce, cake, coffee, iced tea and water.
The cost will be $10 per person, $5 for children ages 5 to 10 and free for children 5 and under. Take-outs will be available.
Haunted Hall
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area Key Club will be holding a Haunted Hall from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Lewisburg Area High School, 545 Newman Road, Lewisburg.
The cost to play yard games will be 25-cents each, while a trip through the haunted hallway will be cost $5.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to UNICEF.
Legion activities this week
MILTON — American Legion Post 71, Milton, has listed a schedule of activities for the coming days.
From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, spaghetti and meatballs will be served, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, breakfast will be served. Both events are open to the public.
The post monthly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and installment of 2020 officers is planned. A membership vote will also be taken regarding smoking.
Free meals weekly at Milton church
MILTON — First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, will feature a free meal at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
Food and a brief program are included with music and a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.