MILTON — A Vietnam veteran who is passionate about serving his country and honoring fellow veterans will have a special role in this year’s Milton Harvest Festival parade.
Barry Mabus, of Milton, will serve as saluting officer for the parade, which steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, along Front Street.
“There has only been two years that I wasn’t in (the parade), I watched it,” Mabus noted.
He has previously participated in the parade either as a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard color guard, or driving his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado while representing the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
When he enters his truck in parades, Mabus flies flags from it representing each service division. The Prisoner of War (POW) flag is also attached.
Mabus served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968, and in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard from 1974 to 1993.
He was taken by surprise when he received a phone call asking to serve as the saluting officer.
“I said ‘I’m already in the parade. I drive my truck in the parade,’” Mabus said.
Since he will have other responsibilities this year, Mabus said a family member — likely his wife Jennifer — will drive the familiar truck in the parade.
Mabus grew up in Milton and is a 1964 graduate of the Milton Area High School.
Drafted at 18, Mabus set foot in Vietnam days before his 19th birthday.
While riding in an armored personnel carrier, Mabus and fellow members of the 9th Infantry Division rode into an ambush. Shrapnel from an explosion hit Mabus in the right leg. He was sidelined for just two weeks.
Mabus received a Purple Heart as a result of that incident, and a second one after a ricochet caught his eyebrow after taking fire.
A history of service runs in the Mabus family. His father served during World War II.
“My dad never talked about World War II and what happened,” Mabus recalled.
After his father passed away, Mabus found some paperwork which indicated his father declined the offer to receive a Purple Heart. He does not know what happened to make him eligible to receive the Purple Heart.
Mabus is active in a number of veterans organizations. In addition to his membership in the Purple Heart Chapter, he is also the commander of the color line and firing squad for Milton American Legion Post 71 and is a commander with Disabled American Veterans Post 24 of Middleburg.
He and his wife have lived along North Front Street in Milton since 1995. Mabus’ front yard serves as a tribute to veterans, with several displays set up.
“It started with three flag poles,” Mabus recalled. “We picked them up at Penns Creek, at a flea market... That was probably 15 years ago.”
Patriotic items at the base of the flag poles include an eagle statue, which Mabus purchased two years ago and later refurbished.
Elsewhere in his yard are garden flags representing the various service branches and the statue of a saluting soldier.
His love of having veterans items displayed on his property was inspired, in part, by his time spent while serving in the military.
“When I was in the National Guard... the state had a memorial at Boalsburg,” Mabus recalled. “For about 10 years or more, volunteers went out there and cleaned it up.”
He was among the group of volunteers who helped to maintain the memorial.
“Even after I retired from the Guard, I still liked to do veterans things,” Mabus said.
Mabus will be enjoying his experience serving as saluting officer. After completing their responsibilities, the saluting officer is typically able to watch the Harvest Festival parade from the review stand.
“I will get to see the entire parade this year,” Mabus said, noting that hasn’t been possible when he’s been in the parade.
The judges for this year’s parade will be Tea Jay Aikey, Brenda Raker and Dan Dominasac. Dr. Richard Klinetob is serving as grand marshal.
Harvest Festival activities kick off this weekend.
Today’s schedule of events includes:
• Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., along Broadway and Bound Avenue.
• 28-mile bike race, registration from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., race starts at 9:30 at Filbert Street.
• Pet parade, registration from 9 to 9:30 a.m., judging from 9:30 to 10 at M&T Bank, Elm Street.
• Milton Area High School marching band concert in the park, 11 a.m., Lincoln Park.
• Princess Pageant, 7:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
Sunday’s schedule features the Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant at 3 p.m. at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton. The Milton Area Community Band’s Harvest Festival Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Andrew’s.
For a complete schedule of Harvest Festival activities, visit www.miltonharvestfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.