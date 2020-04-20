WASHINGTON — Congressmen Fred Keller (R-12, Pa.) and Dan Meuser (R-9, Pa.) jointly sent a letter on Friday to the director of the federal Bureau of Prisons.
The letter, addressed to Director Michael Carvajal, outlined challenges anticipated due to the sudden increase in inmate population at Lewisburg and transfers of local staff to facilities in COVID-19 "hotspots." It outlined steps they said should be taken following the transfer of 958 inmates from a storm-damaged federal prison in Estill, S.C. to USP Lewisburg.
The recommendations included recalling more than 30 staff members deployed to other areas, screening and quarantining them before allowing them back to work locally. Deploying "secondary law enforcement" from regional offices, central office and BOP training centers was also among the recommendations. Setting up a field hospital at USP Lewisburg and deploying Estill staff in Lewisburg or in facilities where Lewisburg staff was deployed was also called for.
The letter noted that USP Lewisburg was at 30% capacity before the transfer from Estill and is now at 82% capacity.
Keller additionally noted that a COVID-19 outbreak in the prison population has the potential to increase the risk of infection to the community at-large and tax resources of healthcare providers. He added that the movement of inmates was also the result of planning failures at the BOP.
A request for comment by the BOP and Carvajal was not returned by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.