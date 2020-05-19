UNIVERSITY PARK — To continue to support its customers during the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State Extension is offering 75% off many of its online courses, through May 31.
This offer comes on the heels of extension’s free online course promotion that began April 1 and continued through May 10. Some of the more popular courses included “Beekeeping 101,” “Grant Writing: How to Find Funds and Write a Winning Proposal,” “Nutrition 101: Healthy Eating Guidelines and Meal Planning” and “Teach for Forests: Forest Education for Teachers and Youth Leaders.”
Penn State Extension offers more than 55 online courses that can help individuals, families and businesses. These courses feature short videos, printable readings and knowledge-check questions to support learning. Some courses offer certificates, while others provide continuing education credits.
To view offerings available under the special offer, visit http://extension.psu.edu/onlinecourses. Exclusions apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.