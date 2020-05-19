SELINSGROVE — Beginning with the fall semester, Susquehanna University will offer a minor in professional sales.
Courses will be taught by Michele Welliver, an assistant professor of communications at Susquehanna who has more than a decade of professional sales experience in radio and television, and Darrell Wilson, an adjunct professor of marketing at Susquehanna with more than 40 years of sales experience.
Prior to his retirement, Wilson spent his career in professional sales at companies such as Energizer and Troy-Bilt, eventually rising to vice president of sales at Yuasa Battery Inc. He earned his master’s in business administration from Golden Gate University in 1992 and is also an adjunct professor of marketing at Salisbury University, where he helped to launch the Mid Atlantic Sales and Marketing Institute (MASMI).
In addition to teaching courses within the minor, Welliver and Wilson will also train selected sales students to successfully compete in national sales competitions. They also hope to develop a sales lab at Susquehanna where students can hone their presentation skills through role-play exercises, and where potential corporate sponsors can be involved as role-play buyers.
