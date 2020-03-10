LEWISBURG – Owners of farmland which could be leased to solar power developers need to know the risks they face.
Stacy Richards, Union County commissioner, said a lease agreement with a solar utility is nothing to rush into.
“We would like to have everybody take a deep breath and learn about the mechanisms of these solar leases,” Richards said. “Give time for people to get the resources and the education they need to make some wise decisions.”
Richards said there were two utility-sized commercial projects being actively looked at in the county, one Limestone Township and another in Kelly Township.
The prospective areas were near large transmission lines which Richards said make for quick uploading of electric power to the grid.
Property owners were already being approached according to one county official.
“First, they are mailing letters out to the land owners,” said Cindy Kahley, Union County agland preservation administrator. “Then an agent from the company is coming out and speaking to the land owners.”
Developers were looking at specific territories for solar use.
“It’s not just a letter or a phone call,” she added. “They are calling, they are visiting and they are doing it four, five or six times to each land owner. It is almost like pressure these land owners are feeling.”
Joan P. Duncheskie, Union County chief assessor, has fielded phone calls from property owners who want information about what they pay in taxes and how would things change if they were going enter into a solar lease agreement. She added that property owners in the Clean and Green program, which provides for lower assessment if certain usage requirements are followed, were among those asking.
Duncheskie said solar generation use would not qualify for reduced assessment offered by Clean and Green unless power generated is used on the farm. Additionally, back taxes would be owed if the developer pulls out before the lease agreement expires, often a period of up to 35 years. The property could also not be reinstated into Clean and Green.
Use of prime farmland for solar farms also has an impact, Kahley said, notably for people who are farming for a land owner.
“Those people rely on that land for income, it would be an impact to them,” she said. “We would be losing the land for manure spreading, which is already limited in Union County.”
Kahley suspected some believe leasing to a solar utility is too good a deal to pass up, but they may not have enough information. It was also noted that property owners often end up assuming a number of liabilities when they lease to a solar developer.
Richards said local ordinances will have a role in what a solar development with look like.
Fence height, setback, plantings and acreage were items often covered. The conservation district would also have a say, as the developer needs to come to the district for permitting.
Richards cautioned that solar developers have been known to abandon leases and equipment before a typical term is concluded, leaving a property owner stuck in expensive place as a neighbor is approached for a new deal.
Richards added that leases for solar development are tricky. She suggested consulting an attorney specializing in solar leases on behalf of land owners before anything is signed.
“We are just beginning,” Richards said. “All of us should become more educated about what this means. Local governments as well as property owners.”
Richards noted that economic development specialists and businesses that rely on tourism could also see some sort of an impact. They would be wise to look into how solar leases could be a local scene-changer.
