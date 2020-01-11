Editor’s note: Today’s feature is the fourth to feature the 7th Pa. Cavalry, which served throughout the Civil War and was comprised of members from throughout the local area, including many from Northumberland County.
Many members of the 7th Pennsylvania Cavalry killed in action were buried in cemeteries throughout the south, including those in Marietta and Macon, Ga. and Nashville, Stone’s River, Chattanooga and Murfreesboro, Tenn. and Covington and Louisville, Ky.
7th Pennsylvania Cavalry members buried in local cemeteries or last known to live in local areas are listed below.
Field and staff
Col. Charles C. McCormick, died 1884, buried in Milton Cemetery
Maj. Uriah C. Hartranft, died Aug. 6, 1903, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township
Capt. William T. Allen, died April 1, 1885, buried in Jerseytown, Montour County
2nd Quartermaster John B. Reed, died Feb. 22, 1898, buried in Shamokin
2nd Lt. Michael Breckbill, date of death unknown, resident of Danville
Chaplain Sgt. Maj. D. Webster Rank, date of death unknown, resident of Limestoneville, Montour County
2nd Saddler Oliver P. Barr, date of death unknown, resident of Watsontown
Company A
2nd Lt. Peter F. Kelly, died Sept. 29, 1905, buried in Mount Carmel
Sgt. John Carl, died March 28, 1900, buried in Mount Carmel
Sgt. Louis Schutt, date of death unknown, resident of Locust Gap
Sgt. Daniel Feigley, died in Shamokin
Sgt. Thomas H. Spittle, died July 28, 1893 in Mount Carmel, buried in Shamokin
Cpl. Reuben Feigley, date of death unknown, resident of Cabel, Northumberland County
Cpl. Isaac Ol Billman, died Aug. 7, 1904 in Jackson, Northumberland County
Cpl. Timothy W. Adams, date of death unknown, resident of Mount Carmel
Cpl. Isaac F. Campbell, date of death unknown, resident of Mount Carmel
Cpl. David C. Coverly, died 1893 in Mount Carmel
Cpl. John Gorves, date of death uknown, resident of Mount Carmel
Cpl. Peter Hame, date of death unknown, resident of Shamokin
Cpl. Patrick Kelley, date of death unknown, resident of Shamokin
Cpl. John Kupper, died in Selinsgrove
Cpl. Tob. Kuppenheffer, date of death uknown, resident of Shamokin
Cpl. Joel Kuppenheffer, died Feb. 4, 1897 in Leck Hill, Northumberland County
Cpl. James A. Metz, date of death unknown, resident of Shamokin
Cpl. William Madden, died in Enterprise, Northumberland County
Cpl. Uriah Swank, died Jan. 23, 1875 in Sunbury
Cpl. William Thomas, died in Sagon, Northumberland County
Cpl. George B. Weaver, date of death unknown, resident of Sunbury
Cpl. H.B. Zimmerman, date of death unknown, resident of Sunbury
Company B
Much of Companies B and C were comprised of residents of Tioga, Bradford, Sullivan and Potter counties.
2nd Lt. D. Webster Rank, date of death unknown, resident of Limestoneville, Montour County
Commissary Sgt. George C. Devers, date of death unknown, buried in Milton
Pvt. William H. Anderson, died Sept. 24, 1896 in Muncy, Lycoming County
Pvt. John Albeck, date of death unknown, resident of Danville
Pvt. James B. Fitzpatrick, date of death unknown, resident of Locust Gap
Pvt. Joseph Hill, date of death unknown, resident of Hughesville, Lycoming County
Pvt. Joseph Keffer, date of death unknown, resident of Danville
Pvt. Samuel Kinley, date of death unknown, resident of Conly, Montour County
Pvt. John C. Mervine, date of death unknown, resident of Milton
Pvt. James Patterson, date of death unknown, resident of Washingtonville, Montour County
Pvt. Willam H. Trego, date of death unknown, resident of Milton
Pvt. Benjamin F. Warner, died Feb. 22, 1896 in Pennsdale, Lycoming County
Company C
Cpl. Frederick Winston, date of death unknown, resident of Sunbury
Company D
Capt. James Bryson, died April 1, 1862 in Louisville, Ky., buried in Warrior Run Church Cemetery
Capt. Samuel C. Bryson, died Dec. 29, 1879 in Turbotville
1st Lt. Joseph Castels, buried in Warrior Run Church Cemetery
2nd Lt. James S. Henderson, died Aug. 19, 1863 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., buried in Warrior Run Church Cemetery
Cpl. Charles A. Dentler, died April 6, 1905, buried in Paradise Church Cemetery, Turbot Township
Cpl. Charles E. Wagner, date of death unknown, resident of Turbotville
Cpl. Henry C. Artman, date of death unknown, resident of Montgomery, Lycoming County
Cpl. Martin Yerk, date of death unknown, resident of Schuyler, Montour County
Bugler Jacob H. Wagner, date of death unknown, resident of Watsontown
Saddler Oliver R. Barr, date of death unknown, resident of Watsontown
Saddler Charles Kerlin, date of death unknown, resident of Sunbury
Blacksmith Hiram Wertman, date of death unknown, resident of Danville
Pvt. Jacob T. Balliett, died Oct. 8, 1891 in Montandon, buried in Harmony Cemetery, Milton
Pvt. Charles A. Balliett, died March 2, 1962, in Limestoneville, Montour County
Pvt. Henry P. Billman, died Oct. 8, 1923, buried in Watsontown Cemetery
Pvt. John C. Brown, date of death unknown, resident of Allemont, Union County
Pvt. William R. Bly, died 1905, buried in Watsontown Cemetery
Pvt. James C. Bly, died April 15, 1905, buried in Watsontown Cemetery
Pvt. Rueben Confer, died 1892 in White Deer Valley, Union County, buried in Turbotville Cemetery
Pvt. Daniel G. Dilldine, died Feb. 22, 1862 in Bardstown, Ky., buried in Follmer Church Cemetery, Milton
Pvt. John Divers, died April 21, 1917, buried in Watsontown Cemetery
Pvt. Charles Dewalt, died April 14, 1924, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Watsontown
Pvt. Thomas J. Ellis, date of death unknown, resident of Muncy
Pvt. William A. Fetter, died Feb. 17, 1885 in Sunbury
Pvt. Joseph Falls, drowned Nov. 8, 1863 in Dewart, buried in Delaware Township
Pvt. Thomas S. Gold, date of death unknown, resident of McEwensville
Pvt. Harrison H. Gwynne, died Jan. 5, 1899 in McEwensville
Pvt. Thomas Huff, died Dec. 25, 1898 at White Deer, Union County
Pvt. William F. Heiney, died March 17, 1875 in Montgomery, Lycoming County, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township
Pvt. John Huff, date of death unknown, resident of White Deer, Union County
Pvt. William Huff, date of death unknown, resident of White Deer
Pvt. Ellis L. Irvin, died June 23, 1879, buried in McEwensville Cemetery
Pvt. Jacob H. Krisher, died Sept. 29, 1879, buried in Watsontown Cemetery
Pvt. Silas Kirk, died July 14, 1878 in Watsontown, buried in Turbotville
Pvt. Jesse Kisner, died May 17, 1864 in Muncy
Pvt. Charles Kemery, died Dec. 31, 1883 in Turbotville
Pvt. Aaron B. Koons, died March 12, 1920, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township
Pvt. Oliver P. Koons, died Jan. 23, 1865 at Louisville, Ky., buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township
Pvt. Walter Lynn, died May 26, 1906 in Milton, buried in Harmony Cemetery
Pvt. Elias Lynn, died May 26, 1906, buried in Watsontown Cemetery
Pvt. John H. Moyer, date of death unknown, resident of Muncy
Pvt. Robert T. Miler, date of death unknown, resident of Turbotville
Pvt. Benjamin F. Miller, date of death unknown, resident of Muncy
Pvt. Isaac N. Messinger, died April 3, 1905, buried in Watsontown Cemetery
Pvt. George W. McCollen, died Feb. 12, 1907, buried in Watsontown Cemetery
Pvt. David McKean, date of death unknown, resident of Dewart
Pvt. Reuben Nicholas, died Nov. 30, 1907, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township
Pvt. Samuel Reeder, died Aug. 30, 1913, buried in Watsontown Cemetery
Pvt. Hiram Reynolds, died Dec. 20, 1900, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township
Pvt. John Sees, died June 6, 1920, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township
Pvt. Samuel B. Sprout, date of death unknown, resident of Muncy
Pvt. William H. Stiner, died June 9, 1900 in Turbotville
Pvt. Thomas Sanders, date of death unknown, resident of Danville
Pvt. Adam Schuyler, died May 5, 1864, in Nashville, Tenn., buried in Turbotville Cemetery
Pvt. Aaron Sechler, died April 23, 1887 in Danville
Pvt. Jacob Sheddy, died May 4, 1900, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township
Pvt. Abraham L. Sterner, date of death unknown, resident of Dewart
Pvt. Silas H. Snyder, date of death unknown, resident of Muncy
Pvt. Peter Shady, died June 27, 1901, buried in Delaware Township
Pvt. Jacob Shady, died May 14, 1900 in Dewart
Pvt. Abraham Shuman, died Oct. 19, 1865, in Dewart, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township
Pvt. Harmon A. Sevirson, died Jan. 19, 1889 in Elysburg
Pvt. Abraham Stern, died Oct. 11, 1865, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township
Pvt. James D. Strine, died July 27, 1865, buried in Harmony Cemetery, Milton
Pvt. Augustus J. Watson, died June 22, 1862 at Murfreesboro, Tenn., buried in Watsontown
Pvt. William W. Wertman, date of death unknown, resident of Muncy
Pvt. John Wesner, Feb. 14, 1923, buried in McEwensville
Pvt. Cyrus Wertman, died June 17, 1913, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township
Pvt. Daniel C. Week, date of death unknown, resident of Milton
Company E
Much of the company was made up of members from Clinton, Centre and Lycoming counties.
Pvt. Joseph P. Haslet, date of death unknown, resident of New Berlin
Information obtained from “The Saber Regiment: History of the 7th Pennsylvania Veteran Volunteer Cavalry, 1861-1865” first published in 1906.
Company G
Capt. Robert M. McCormick, killed Dec. 29, 1864, at Bardstown, Ky., buried in Milton Cemetery
