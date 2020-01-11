Editor’s note: Today’s feature is the fourth to feature the 7th Pa. Cavalry, which served throughout the Civil War and was comprised of members from throughout the local area, including many from Northumberland County.

Many members of the 7th Pennsylvania Cavalry killed in action were buried in cemeteries throughout the south, including those in Marietta and Macon, Ga. and Nashville, Stone’s River, Chattanooga and Murfreesboro, Tenn. and Covington and Louisville, Ky.

7th Pennsylvania Cavalry members buried in local cemeteries or last known to live in local areas are listed below.

Field and staff

Col. Charles C. McCormick, died 1884, buried in Milton Cemetery

Maj. Uriah C. Hartranft, died Aug. 6, 1903, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township

Capt. William T. Allen, died April 1, 1885, buried in Jerseytown, Montour County

2nd Quartermaster John B. Reed, died Feb. 22, 1898, buried in Shamokin

2nd Lt. Michael Breckbill, date of death unknown, resident of Danville

Chaplain Sgt. Maj. D. Webster Rank, date of death unknown, resident of Limestoneville, Montour County

2nd Saddler Oliver P. Barr, date of death unknown, resident of Watsontown

Company A

2nd Lt. Peter F. Kelly, died Sept. 29, 1905, buried in Mount Carmel

Sgt. John Carl, died March 28, 1900, buried in Mount Carmel

Sgt. Louis Schutt, date of death unknown, resident of Locust Gap

Sgt. Daniel Feigley, died in Shamokin

Sgt. Thomas H. Spittle, died July 28, 1893 in Mount Carmel, buried in Shamokin

Cpl. Reuben Feigley, date of death unknown, resident of Cabel, Northumberland County

Cpl. Isaac Ol Billman, died Aug. 7, 1904 in Jackson, Northumberland County

Cpl. Timothy W. Adams, date of death unknown, resident of Mount Carmel

Cpl. Isaac F. Campbell, date of death unknown, resident of Mount Carmel

Cpl. David C. Coverly, died 1893 in Mount Carmel

Cpl. John Gorves, date of death uknown, resident of Mount Carmel

Cpl. Peter Hame, date of death unknown, resident of Shamokin

Cpl. Patrick Kelley, date of death unknown, resident of Shamokin

Cpl. John Kupper, died in Selinsgrove

Cpl. Tob. Kuppenheffer, date of death uknown, resident of Shamokin

Cpl. Joel Kuppenheffer, died Feb. 4, 1897 in Leck Hill, Northumberland County

Cpl. James A. Metz, date of death unknown, resident of Shamokin

Cpl. William Madden, died in Enterprise, Northumberland County

Cpl. Uriah Swank, died Jan. 23, 1875 in Sunbury

Cpl. William Thomas, died in Sagon, Northumberland County

Cpl. George B. Weaver, date of death unknown, resident of Sunbury

Cpl. H.B. Zimmerman, date of death unknown, resident of Sunbury

Company B

Much of Companies B and C were comprised of residents of Tioga, Bradford, Sullivan and Potter counties.

2nd Lt. D. Webster Rank, date of death unknown, resident of Limestoneville, Montour County

Commissary Sgt. George C. Devers, date of death unknown, buried in Milton

Pvt. William H. Anderson, died Sept. 24, 1896 in Muncy, Lycoming County

Pvt. John Albeck, date of death unknown, resident of Danville

Pvt. James B. Fitzpatrick, date of death unknown, resident of Locust Gap

Pvt. Joseph Hill, date of death unknown, resident of Hughesville, Lycoming County

Pvt. Joseph Keffer, date of death unknown, resident of Danville

Pvt. Samuel Kinley, date of death unknown, resident of Conly, Montour County

Pvt. John C. Mervine, date of death unknown, resident of Milton

Pvt. James Patterson, date of death unknown, resident of Washingtonville, Montour County

Pvt. Willam H. Trego, date of death unknown, resident of Milton

Pvt. Benjamin F. Warner, died Feb. 22, 1896 in Pennsdale, Lycoming County

Company C

Cpl. Frederick Winston, date of death unknown, resident of Sunbury

Company D

Capt. James Bryson, died April 1, 1862 in Louisville, Ky., buried in Warrior Run Church Cemetery

Capt. Samuel C. Bryson, died Dec. 29, 1879 in Turbotville

1st Lt. Joseph Castels, buried in Warrior Run Church Cemetery

2nd Lt. James S. Henderson, died Aug. 19, 1863 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., buried in Warrior Run Church Cemetery

Cpl. Charles A. Dentler, died April 6, 1905, buried in Paradise Church Cemetery, Turbot Township

Cpl. Charles E. Wagner, date of death unknown, resident of Turbotville

Cpl. Henry C. Artman, date of death unknown, resident of Montgomery, Lycoming County

Cpl. Martin Yerk, date of death unknown, resident of Schuyler, Montour County

Bugler Jacob H. Wagner, date of death unknown, resident of Watsontown

Saddler Oliver R. Barr, date of death unknown, resident of Watsontown

Saddler Charles Kerlin, date of death unknown, resident of Sunbury

Blacksmith Hiram Wertman, date of death unknown, resident of Danville

Pvt. Jacob T. Balliett, died Oct. 8, 1891 in Montandon, buried in Harmony Cemetery, Milton

Pvt. Charles A. Balliett, died March 2, 1962, in Limestoneville, Montour County

Pvt. Henry P. Billman, died Oct. 8, 1923, buried in Watsontown Cemetery

Pvt. John C. Brown, date of death unknown, resident of Allemont, Union County

Pvt. William R. Bly, died 1905, buried in Watsontown Cemetery

Pvt. James C. Bly, died April 15, 1905, buried in Watsontown Cemetery

Pvt. Rueben Confer, died 1892 in White Deer Valley, Union County, buried in Turbotville Cemetery

Pvt. Daniel G. Dilldine, died Feb. 22, 1862 in Bardstown, Ky., buried in Follmer Church Cemetery, Milton

Pvt. John Divers, died April 21, 1917, buried in Watsontown Cemetery

Pvt. Charles Dewalt, died April 14, 1924, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Watsontown

Pvt. Thomas J. Ellis, date of death unknown, resident of Muncy

Pvt. William A. Fetter, died Feb. 17, 1885 in Sunbury

Pvt. Joseph Falls, drowned Nov. 8, 1863 in Dewart, buried in Delaware Township

Pvt. Thomas S. Gold, date of death unknown, resident of McEwensville

Pvt. Harrison H. Gwynne, died Jan. 5, 1899 in McEwensville

Pvt. Thomas Huff, died Dec. 25, 1898 at White Deer, Union County

Pvt. William F. Heiney, died March 17, 1875 in Montgomery, Lycoming County, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township

Pvt. John Huff, date of death unknown, resident of White Deer, Union County

Pvt. William Huff, date of death unknown, resident of White Deer

Pvt. Ellis L. Irvin, died June 23, 1879, buried in McEwensville Cemetery

Pvt. Jacob H. Krisher, died Sept. 29, 1879, buried in Watsontown Cemetery

Pvt. Silas Kirk, died July 14, 1878 in Watsontown, buried in Turbotville

Pvt. Jesse Kisner, died May 17, 1864 in Muncy

Pvt. Charles Kemery, died Dec. 31, 1883 in Turbotville

Pvt. Aaron B. Koons, died March 12, 1920, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township

Pvt. Oliver P. Koons, died Jan. 23, 1865 at Louisville, Ky., buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township

Pvt. Walter Lynn, died May 26, 1906 in Milton, buried in Harmony Cemetery

Pvt. Elias Lynn, died May 26, 1906, buried in Watsontown Cemetery

Pvt. John H. Moyer, date of death unknown, resident of Muncy

Pvt. Robert T. Miler, date of death unknown, resident of Turbotville

Pvt. Benjamin F. Miller, date of death unknown, resident of Muncy

Pvt. Isaac N. Messinger, died April 3, 1905, buried in Watsontown Cemetery

Pvt. George W. McCollen, died Feb. 12, 1907, buried in Watsontown Cemetery

Pvt. David McKean, date of death unknown, resident of Dewart

Pvt. Reuben Nicholas, died Nov. 30, 1907, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township

Pvt. Samuel Reeder, died Aug. 30, 1913, buried in Watsontown Cemetery

Pvt. Hiram Reynolds, died Dec. 20, 1900, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township

Pvt. John Sees, died June 6, 1920, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township

Pvt. Samuel B. Sprout, date of death unknown, resident of Muncy

Pvt. William H. Stiner, died June 9, 1900 in Turbotville

Pvt. Thomas Sanders, date of death unknown, resident of Danville

Pvt. Adam Schuyler, died May 5, 1864, in Nashville, Tenn., buried in Turbotville Cemetery

Pvt. Aaron Sechler, died April 23, 1887 in Danville

Pvt. Jacob Sheddy, died May 4, 1900, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township

Pvt. Abraham L. Sterner, date of death unknown, resident of Dewart

Pvt. Silas H. Snyder, date of death unknown, resident of Muncy

Pvt. Peter Shady, died June 27, 1901, buried in Delaware Township

Pvt. Jacob Shady, died May 14, 1900 in Dewart

Pvt. Abraham Shuman, died Oct. 19, 1865, in Dewart, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township

Pvt. Harmon A. Sevirson, died Jan. 19, 1889 in Elysburg

Pvt. Abraham Stern, died Oct. 11, 1865, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township

Pvt. James D. Strine, died July 27, 1865, buried in Harmony Cemetery, Milton

Pvt. Augustus J. Watson, died June 22, 1862 at Murfreesboro, Tenn., buried in Watsontown

Pvt. William W. Wertman, date of death unknown, resident of Muncy

Pvt. John Wesner, Feb. 14, 1923, buried in McEwensville

Pvt. Cyrus Wertman, died June 17, 1913, buried in St. John’s Cemetery, Delaware Township

Pvt. Daniel C. Week, date of death unknown, resident of Milton

Company E

Much of the company was made up of members from Clinton, Centre and Lycoming counties.

Pvt. Joseph P. Haslet, date of death unknown, resident of New Berlin

Information obtained from “The Saber Regiment: History of the 7th Pennsylvania Veteran Volunteer Cavalry, 1861-1865” first published in 1906.

Company G

Capt. Robert M. McCormick, killed Dec. 29, 1864, at Bardstown, Ky., buried in Milton Cemetery

Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and author of three Vietnam-era books, including “Remembering Firebase Ripcord.” He can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.