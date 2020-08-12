MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District directors voted Tuesday night to delay the start of school to Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The 8-1 vote to change the school calendar came one day after new state guidelines were announced which recommended public schools adopt online learning if a “substantial” rate of COVID-19 transmission persists within a county. Director Wendy McClintock voted against the motion.
“A delay of this nature in our start would provide time for teachers and parents to prepare for whatever learning mode we are able to pull off,” Superintendent Dan Lichtel explained in introductory remarks. “I will also suggest that our goal and our hope remains that after several weeks of planning and preparation that we will be able to continue along with the in-person teaching model already approved.”
In-service days for teachers will be moved and five additional days will be needed at the end of the school year to satisfy the 180-day requirement for a full school year.
“These measures do not consider the variety of demographic characteristics that may contribute to the data such as cases that arise in congregant settings such as prisons and nursing homes,” Lichtel continued. “Nevertheless, thresholds have been established for three levels of transmission and Union County was named in the ‘substantial’ category which is considered the worst.”
Changing the schooling format would postpone, cancel or change extracurricular activities to online, actions which Lichtel said the district was not interested in doing. Meantime, he noted fall sports have been delayed to Monday, Aug. 24. PIAA guidelines on sports would be forthcoming.
Lichtel said the district would make its decision on how to open up based on two consecutive COVID reports of the same nature but was hopeful that in-person education could be facilitated with the delay. He added that countless community members have communicated their thoughts to the district overwhelmingly supporting a return to school.
A handful of the more than 100 online viewers of the meeting also registered to speak prior to the vote.
Among them were Anthony Threet, of Mifflinburg, who asked the district to exhibit a backbone and do what was best for the students. He questioned why figures indicating a breakout of the virus in a prison could determine the district decision. Threet noted that a number of district parents who work in nursing homes and hospitals also work with people who have had the virus.
Kaylin, a woman in the health care industry, understood how information and procedures changed hourly but education must continue.
“It’s real, there is no question about that,” she said of COVID. “But I have to step back and look at weighing the pros and cons of every choice we make. When I look at what I see among the students, it is alarming.”
She added that some students, including her daughter, are turning to “mush” without the structure, function and basic socialization of school.
“Pushing pause” was good, Kaylin said and agreed that going to a hybrid model for a marking period could be an option. She also hoped and prayed that virus numbers would go down.
Kelly Kreisher, a parent to a kindergarten student with special needs, was glad for the pause, but said she was taking a huge risk by sending her child to an in-person school. She noted her child needed immune system suppressants and observed some parents were not willing to abide by recommendations such as facial masks and avoid going to gatherings of large groups.
Justin Midkiff suggested a three-step system including a hybrid option as well as to delay the start date.
Michael Morrison, of Lewisburg, stressed the importance of recess and gym class as ways to keep children healthy. He said that children need their teachers and need each other.
Also prior to the vote, Director Amy Wehr noted that the a more permissive level on the state’s “COVID dashboard” allowed hybrid learning. She asked if the district would be ready to implement a hybrid option, or a combination of in-person and online schooling.
“I would say we would be,” Lichtel replied. “The hybrid option is one that we have explored and have talked about a number of different concepts. Just by its very nature a hybrid option can look 10 different ways.”
Lichtel reiterated that the PDE was in favor of the district delay to allow teachers and parents to prepare and for data collection.
