Editor’s note: Today we continue our series on vaping, which has drawn national attention in recent weeks and months.
LEWISBURG — Ann Dzwonchyk gave some credit to the vape industry for making it hard to order products online without repeatedly verifying a user’s age.
But Dzwonchyk, Evangelical Community Hosptial wellness educator, was troubled by products such as vape devices in the form of a watch or a drawstring from a hooded sweatshirt. She said they are marketed as hands-free devices allowing activities such as skiing while a person vapes.
Vape devices may be “hidden in plain sight” and thus used almost covertly by teens.
“My question is that if you have to hide them, most things that are hidden are from people you don’t want to see,” she said. “When they hide these, it is just another outlet for kids to be able to use these products and hide them from the grownups in their life.”
Parents and teachers have been fooled by a “vaping hoodie,” a commercially available piece of apparel.
“The sweatshirt allows the vape to be connected to almost what it looks like, the hood string,” Dzwonchyk said. “The vape goes on one end and on the other end is the device that you put into your mouth. You suck back on (it) to get the chemicals and to get the vape into your body.”
Dzwonchyk said there is a vape device available, ironically, in a fitness-style watch.
“It shows you the time. It shows you the date,” she said. “If somebody was wearing it you would think it is a regular watch. But when you push on a button, it pops out a pod and allows you to use a vaping device anytime you want.”
If parents, teachers and other adults are not alert, Dzwonchyk said such items are easy to miss.
However, adults may be getting up to speed regarding the use of vapes by teens.
“Late winter and early spring people knew about them,” she said. “But really hit the media in the spring and the summer when a lot of kids were becoming very sick, showing up in emergency rooms with conditions doctors had never seen before.”
Among them, Dzwonchyk said, were 17-year-olds with lung conditions resembling that of a 70-year-old smoker.
“When they started to look at them the connection was some type of a vaping or some kind of device they were using that was affecting their lungs,” she said. “That’s why you kind of saw that all of a sudden come out.”
Dzwonchyk said it was unfortunate that it took severe injuries and deaths to draw the attention of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
All the while, there is the looming fact of nicotine addiction, altering brain chemistry.
“You have small children, in elementary, middle and high school who are highly addicted to nicotine,” Dzwonchyk said. “This is just a growing problem and it is only going to get worse until kids realize (they) need to stop this.”
Not all the toxins in vape products are recognized yet, Dzwonchyk said, but added that they are certainly present.
“There is definitely stuff in there,” she noted. “There are some kinds of glycerides, there is definitely battery acid. There is nickel, there is metal, there is all kinds of poisons in there.”
Dzwonchyk said adults can make their own choices, but young people with still-developing brains may not grasp the consequences. Candy-flavored vapes, she maintained, were more easily introducing highly addictive substances to children.
“Kids make bad decisions and we learn from them,” Dzwonchyk concluded. “But some of these bad decisions are haunting them and following them up through high school and into adulthood. Who knows what the future is going to hold if we don’t start to educate kids and get the right message out.”
The industry, she added, tells consumers what they want to hear because their income depends on selling addictive substances. Each individual needs to make the choice for themselves.
“Is this something I want to introduce into my body?” Dzwonchyk mused. “Once you go down that rabbit hole, and you know how addictive that it is, it is very hard to climb back out.”
