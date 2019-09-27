Saturday, Sept. 28
• Fall Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg. Seventh annual, with silent auction, food, crafts and children’s games.
• Retired Racing Greyhound adoption events, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PETCO, 320 S. Lycoming Mall Road, Muncy, and at 80 Plaza Drive, Bloomsburg.
• Chicken and ham pot pie supper, 4:30 p.m., New Berlin Social Hall, New Berlin. ($)
• “Our Miss Brooks,” 7:30 p.m., RiverStage Community Theatre, Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. www.riverstagetheatre.org. ($)
Sunday, Sept. 29
• “The Evolution of a Creationist,” 9:30 a.m., New Hope Bible Church, Raven Lane, Mifflinburg, Dr. Jobe Martin to support Bible accounts of man’s origin also at 10:30 a.m. worship service, 570-966-4800.
• “Our Miss Brooks,” 2:30 p.m., RiverStage Community Theatre, Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. www.riverstagetheatre.org. ($)
• “The Evolution of a Creationist,” 7 p.m. Bloomsburg Baptist Church, 2405 Old Berwick Road, Bloomsburg. Dr. Jobe Martin to support Bible accounts of man’s origin, 570-966-4800.
Monday, Sept. 30
• Author’s Night, 7 p.m., The Himmelreich Reading Room, 18 Market St., Lewisburg. Dr. Jobe Martin will present “The Evolution of a Creationist.”
Tuesday, Oct. 1
• Cardiovascular and Stroke support group, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital’s Third Floor Rehabilitation Unit, Lewisburg. The topic will be “Gearing up for Winter — Exercise and Emotions.” 570-522-2676.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
• Open house, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. SUN Area Technical Institute, 815 Market St., New Berlin. Tours and program information available. 570-966-1031.
• Bariatric support group, 6 to 7 p.m., West Branch Medical Center Conference Room, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200 or www.evanhospital.com.
Thursday, Oct. 3
• Rummage, soup and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg. ($)
• Girls Who Code, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
Friday, Oct. 4
• Rummage, soup and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg. ($)
• Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton.
• Music Together Family Class, 10:15 to 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. musictogetherofbloom@gmail.com. (R)
• CPC Open House, 4 to 8 p.m. Compassion Parochial Clinic, 150 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. Food sold to benefit CPC, door prizes, 570-597-2010.
• Field Notes exhibit opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m., Milton Art Bank, 23 S. Front St., Milton.
