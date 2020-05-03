HARRISBURG — According to the Department of Corrections (DOC), one employee and one inmate at SCI-Coal Township have tested positive. Five employees and one inmate have tested negative.
Statewide, 101 employees and 58 inmates have tested positive. Of the 159 total cases, 48 employees and 28 inmates are from SCI-Phoenix in Collegevile, Montgomery County. Three inmates who tested positive have died.
At 10 p.m. March 29, the DOC began a statewide inmate quarantine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inmates are fed in their cells and are afforded out-of-cell time for video visits, phone calls, access to the law library as well as being provided with in-cell programming.
All inmate movement is controlled to conform to social distancing recommendations.
