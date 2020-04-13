LEWISBURG — Green Dragon Foundation Executive Director Ann Glock recently asked for a special gift from community members in view of unusual and uncertain times.
Glock wrote that the GDF recently launched an e-appeal to fortify a long-term commitment to all students. She added that underserved students would be their highest priority as the current health and economic crisis highlights their vulnerability.
Glock noted that avenues of support included:
• GDF Annual Fund — This fund supports every student and the GDF operating budget. GDF’s ability to fulfill its mission has been negatively impacted by the pandemic and unrestricted support will help them continue their efforts to create opportunities for every LASD student.
• LASD Food Insecurity Program — In collaboration with Bucknell University’s Office of Civic Engagement and the Lewisburg Elementary PSA, GDF is helping to raise funds to support the Snack Pack program. Students who attend Kelly Elementary, Linntown Intermediate or the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School and are eligible for the federal free or reduced lunch program are automatically included in the Snack Pack program. Once a month, a bag of nutritious foods are distributed to each of these students. A total of 350 students and their families benefit.
• LAHS Link Crew — Link Crew is a high school orientation and transition program that trains juniors and seniors, known as Link Leaders, to act as mentors and positive role models for freshmen. It helps develop future leaders and gives incoming freshmen a sense of belonging. Support for this program is more important than ever for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
• GDF Endowment for Health and Well-Being — This fund provides annual distributions to LASD to help meet the physical, emotional and mental well-being of all district students. Gifts will be added to the endowment to provide greater annual distributions to the district in the coming years.
Visit www.greendragonfoundation.org, gifts made by check should be payable to The Green Dragon Foundation and mailed to 115 Farley Circle, Suite 306, Lewisburg, PA 17837. For more information, please call the Foundation at (570) 522-8433 or contact by email at info@greendragonfoundation.org.
