Milton, PA (17847)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.