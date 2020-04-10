HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) approved a $450 million emergency loan program to assist financially distressed hospitals as they work to address the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27).
Hospitals will be eligible to apply for low-interest loans of up to $10 million under the Hospital Emergency Loan Program (HELP). The loan is intended to provide short-term financial relief for hospitals until federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security funding is available.
The HELP application period is expected to run from April 13 through 20 and hospitals should submit their requests through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Electronic Single Application for Assistance. Applications will be evaluated based on specific criteria including size and location of the hospital, its financial need, and the impact of COVID-19 on its operations.
