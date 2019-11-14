LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission members have directed their attorney to send documents to the solicitor for Lewisburg Borough.
The decision was made in an executive session, noted Matt Schumacher, commission chair and East Buffalo Township (EBT) representative. Attorney Brian Kerstetter was also directed to to write a letter in response to a grievance filed by an officer.
Schumacher said during the open portion of the Wednesday evening commission meeting that attorneys are in discussion which may resolve the ongoing dispute between the partners in the regional police department. Lewisburg Borough has gone to court for a declaratory judgement over funding and appropriation issues in the agreement which formed the regional department. The commission and partner East Buffalo Township were named as defendants.
Chief Paul Yost noted that the force supported Milton Police and other agencies after violence and injury were reported Sunday afternoon in Milton. BVRPD officers followed and stopped the three suspects along Route 405 south of Milton. They also helped with the investigation which followed the shooting along Elm Street, Milton.
It was noted that there is $226,000 in the department’s reserve account. Char Gray, EBT commission member, indicated a better interest rate could be obtained.
The funds were not earmarked for any specific use. Mifflinburg Bank and Trust, Susquehanna Bank and Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT) were considered. Members Choice Financial Credit Union was suggested from the floor.
A question about the BVRPD pension plan not only indicated it was over 90% funded but also that less than complete funding was routine. The query was part of a discussion of a recent pension plan audit at the monthly commission meeting.
Sale of a retired Ford patrol car to Scott Snyder of Cogan Station was approved via Municibid. The $2,200 price was accepted without dissent.
