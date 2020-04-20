WATSONTOWN — What started as the simple sharing of a Facebook post quickly blossomed into an effort which has resulted in a Watsontown woman providing food to 368 people in need over the past month.
When Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania public school students would not be permitted to return to their school buildings for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, Shannon Smedley shared a general Facebook post which said she would provide a food item for a family suffering economic hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I said 'maybe we could do something a little bigger," Smedley said. "My friend said 'of course we could do something bigger.' My friend started dropping off groceries (at my house)."
Smedley and her husband, Roy, then purchased some grocery items from Lingle's Neighborhood Market.
"I made a post on Facebook and someone messaged me and said 'I could use some help,'" Smedley recalled. "We dropped (groceries) off on the people's porch."
The effort quickly blossomed, with friends and strangers alike donating food items to Smedley as she continued to field requests from local families in need.
"We ended up turning half of our garage into a food pantry," Smedley said. "My son and his girlfriend organized all the stuff."
As of Monday afternoon, Smedley has provided food items to 368 people.
"Every family gets bananas, potatoes, hot-dogs, a big package of chicken thighs, eggs, hot-dog buns," she said. "We get spaghetti and sauce and noodles. We finish up with snacks on the top."
While most supermarkets are restricting the number of select items which one individual can purchase, Smedley credits Lingle's with making an exception for her food pantry efforts.
"Lingle's has been awesome," she said. "If I need five loaves of bread, Lingle's lets me get five loaves of bread. If I need five gallons of milk, I can have five gallons of milk... They have been incredible."
Individuals in need, or those wishing to donate to the effort, can send a message to Smedley via her personal Facebook page.
Recently while at the supermarket, Smedley said a woman she did not know handed $120 to her for the effort.
"I don't know these people and they trust me," she said. "God is amazing. I wouldn't be able to keep this up."
Smedley has been out of work since March 19 due to the pandemic.
"My husband and I were buying the milk and bananas (for those in need)," she said. "I said 'I can't keep doing that or I'm going to be one of the people needing help.'"
Smedley is saving the receipts from each of the items she buys for the pantry in the event that a donor requests to see what the funds are being used to purchase.
In addition to providing items for needy families who contact her, Smedley has also used donations she received to purchase additional food items for an effort being spearheaded by the Watsontown United Methodist Church. According to Smedley, the church has been working in a partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to weekly provide food items to the families of Warrior Run School District students in need.
Prior to Easter, Smedley delivered food items to one family and was told by a 4-year-old girl that the Easter bunny would not be coming to her house this year due to the pandemic.
With that girl in mind, Smedley made 127 treat bags to be given to families served by the church's effort, as well as those she encountered.
"This nice lady, that I didn't know, messaged me and said 'I want to help,'" Smedley said. "She gave me 200 eggs."
The Watsontown Police Department's Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund then donated 300 toys to be given away with the treat bags.
Smedley plans to continue her efforts for as long as she can during the pandemic.
"When this is all done, the leftover food is going to go to the Methodist church, for their Kids Cafe," Smedley said, noting that the cafe is a program operated each summer by the church.
"The money, if I have any money left over, will go to the Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund," she added.
