Editor’s note: The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Columbia County, of Northumberland County, and of Montour County are sharing their expertise this growing season. If you have any questions or column topic suggestions, please email them to ColumbiaMG@psu.edu.
One summer evening I reached for the backdoor knob and an enormous yellowjacket landed on the screen door right at eye level. It takes a lot of insect to startle me and this certainly did! I observed six huge insects swarming the porch light. There was only one thing I could do: Grab my insect collection net to examine one up close. This is where I say, “Don’t try this at home!” I have been studying insects for decades. I’m the daughter of a beekeeper so I’m experienced handling stinging insects. Great mandibles bit the sheer netting and the huge stinger put on a good show. I took a deep breath and introduced myself to a European hornet, Vespa crabro.
European hornets were discovered in New York in 1840 and have spread throughout all the eastern states. They seem to be increasing in our area. European hornets are the only true hornet found in North America. What we commonly call bald-faced hornets, are really black-and-white yellowjackets. Common names are often misleading. The European hornets make tan paper nests inside hollow trees, between walls or in attics. The colony does not survive the winter, but fertilized queens overwinter individually as foundresses. One foundress forms a colony of 200 to 400 workers by the end of the season.
Adult female European hornets are often one to almost two inches long. By comparison, native bald-faced hornets are only 0.5 to 0.75 inches long. These exotic hornets have broad yellow bands on dark brown abdomens. The thorax is covered with russet hairs.
Unlike other wasps, European hornets forage by day and also at night. They are attracted to incandescent lights and may feed on other insects flying around those lights. By day, they feed on large insects like grasshoppers and bees. They also feed on fruit, tree sap, and honeydew from aphids. Unlike other species of wasps, the European hornet will hunt in groups. Like other wasps, the prey insects are fed to their larvae.
European hornets can girdle trees and shrubs as they strip off the bark to make their paper nests. They favor lilac, birch, willow, boxwood, mountain ash, ash, poplar, and occasionally rhododendron. They also feed on the sap that oozes from the damaged stem.
Treating European hornet colonies is dangerous as they defend their nests aggressively. If a nest does not threaten people, it should be left alone, as it will die naturally during the winter. If a nest is in or near a house, homeowners should hire a pest control professional. European hornets have smooth stingers, so each can sting repeatedly. Their stings also carry venom that makes the stings hurt, itch, or swell for about 24 hours. A European hornet sting has the same risk of allergic reactions from as other wasp stings, not more.
The cicada killer wasp, Specius speciosus, one to two inches long is also found in our area. This native wasp is black with a few light-yellow markings and a narrow, pointed abdomen. It is a solitary wasp, not colonial. Although each one nests individually in sandy soil, it may have several close neighbors. The patrolling males put on a good show but cannot sting. The females paralyze large prey, like cicadas, and carry them back to their burrows to nourish the young. These are frightening, but generally harmless creatures.
The Asian (Japanese) giant hornet of television and YouTube fame is not in North America. The United States Department of Agriculture is monitoring its locations closely.
What can you do to prevent European hornets from gathering on your porch at night? Don’t leave the porch light on, switch to yellow light bulbs, or install a motion-activated lamp. If bark is being girdled, apply an insecticide with some residual activity, like permethrin. At this time, there is no conclusive research on repellents for European hornets.
