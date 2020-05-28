SCRANTON — Lackawanna College has named more than 300 students named to its president’s list for academic excellence for its spring semester.
A student qualifies for the president’s list if they achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum of 24 credit hours, including 12 credits during the most recent semester.
Local students named to the president’s list include:
• Cameron Crowley, Sunbury
• Eugina Golder, Sunbury
• Makenzie P. Jones, Sunbury
• Roddrick Rosales, Sunbury
• Sierra Rosales, Sunbury
• Carrie Talamo, Shamokin Dam
• Martin Rockwell, Mifflinburg
• Debra Wright, Lewisburg
• Thomas H. Robinson, Williamsport
