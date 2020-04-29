LEWISBURG – Trouble with the state unemployment compensation system has been the top subject of calls to a local legislator’s office.
“We receive dozens of calls a day about people who are struggling, who have not received their PINs (personal identification numbers), people who have received confirmation of receiving their PINs and their cards, but they have never actually received anything,” said Rep. David Rowe (R-85). “There is a lack of communication within the Department (of Labor) and from the department to the taxpayers.”
The issue has lingered as the Department of Labor has advised people to be patient amid the flood of new claims filed in COVID-related layoffs. Rowe noted monies will be granted retroactively.
“For a lot of people, the bills aren’t due later, the bills are due now,” he said. “The ‘UC’ crisis needs to be solved and I think the governor should prioritize that.”
Meantime, Rowe observed that certain recreational activities were authorized to return on Friday by the governor. Among them were campgrounds and golf.
“These were things that never should have been shut down in the first place,” Rowe said. “Obviously, when we are addressing a pandemic there are definitely steps that need to be taken. But they are steps that should be taken that have an objective, long-term, big picture perspective.”
Shutting down golf courses, Rowe added, was among the things which didn’t make sense.
“The governor comes out and says it’s OK to fish but not to golf,” he observed. “Why would he shutter this opportunity for outdoor recreation? Being outdoors is the best possible thing. The wind is blowing and you are separate from people.”
Opening campgrounds was a project which brought Rowe to the office of Gov. Tom Wolf several times. That the governor relented proved satisfying to the legislator.
“I (was) trying to convey to them that in Central Pennsylvania campgrounds are a permanent home to many people,” Rowe said. “For them to shutter these campgrounds was going to exacerbate the homeless issue that the real estate and construction moratorium had already created.”
The dynamic with the governor can be “hit and miss,” according to Rowe. The staff is helpful and communicative at times, but other times it is nearly impossible to get a clear answer. Rowe surmised the subject matter may have something to with it.
“I’m sure the staff is doing the best they can given the circumstances,” Rowe said. “But given that the governor’s policies and directives seem to change so frequently, I’m sure it difficult for the staff to offer consistent answers on things.”
Rowe cited issues over the waiver list of businesses allowed to operate under the current emergency as a spot for more transparency. He said it is difficult to get answers for things like justifications for denial.
“We still have two businesses of the same kind in the district,” Rowe noted. “One gets a waiver and one doesn’t. When the business that is shut down asks for justification, they just get a form letter response without any other sort of explanation.”
Rowe asked for the governor to release the waiver list.
He also noted that the prohibition against releasing specific locations of COVID or other breakouts is actually based on a decades-old law. Rowe said an amendment has been introduced to allow local governments to have a more informed position to act from when they need to have a coordinated response. He added there are legitimate concerns about identities of individuals in what is both a state and federal issue.
Business offices, Rowe hoped, could reopen Friday, May 8 if the governor’s plan kicks in on that date. However, he cautioned that the “goalposts” have been moved several times before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.