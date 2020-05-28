MILTON — When school doors were closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Milton YMCA quickly stepped in to provide free lunches for children who may otherwise have to go without due to students switching to an online learning model.
Since March 30, Milton YMCA Executive Director Ron Marshall said the facility has distributed more than 16,000 lunches to children in the Milton, Warrior Run and Shikellamy school districts.
Marshall announced in March that the YMCA received a governmental waiver to launch its Summer Food Service Program, in order to provide free meals to students in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Marshall said the waiver has been extended to Aug. 31.
"When the food program started at the end of March, we weren't sure of the complete need for meals," Marshall said. "As the program developed, we quickly found out there was a great need for meals. We feel great satisfaction knowing the number of children who have been served since the program started."
He expressed thanks to YMCA staff members who have been preparing the meals.
"The crew that has been working the program for the last seven weeks has gotten quite efficient," Marshall said.
He noted that a changing in staff is about to occur as some employees will be returning to other jobs. Summer food service staff members will also be coming on board.
"We continue to work hard to do everything possible to make sure we serve the children in the community," Marshall said. "It's a heartwarming feeling when a child looks you in the eyes and thanks you for the meals given to them. That's the meaning behind the program."
In addition to a change in staff members preparing the lunches, Marshall said the program is preparing for other changes as well.
"As May winds down and daycares start to open, I see the program changing to meet the needs of children enrolled, and to fill the gap left by the local (school) districts ending their food service sites," he said.
Currently, meals are available for pickup as follows: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at the Shikellamy Middle School, Northumberland; 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays at the Milton YMCA; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Sunbury skating rink and community pool; and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays at the Shikellamy High School, Sunbury.
Marshall said a number of businesses and organizations have donated to the program over the last two months. Donations have come from: Best Western, Bimbo Bakery, Weis Markets, Briar Creek, Middleswarth Chips, Jersey Mike's Subs of Lewisburg, Gunzey's Hot Sausage, Surplus Outlet, Wenger's Grocery Outlet, Northumberland Subway, Lackawanna College of Sunbury, the Milton Rotary Club and Frito Lay.
In addition, a number of individuals have made financial contributions to the program. Checks can be sent to: The Milton YMCA, 12 Bound Ave., Milton, PA 17847.
