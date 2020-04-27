LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society is asking residents to document what they're doing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents are encouraged to keep a journal or take photos outlining how they're spending time during the stay-at-home order.
The historical society could then post photos, artwork, film, poetry, journals, stories or any other productions in an exhibit, possibly titled “Union County Survives!”
Submissions should be sent to info@unioncountyhistoricalsociety.org.
