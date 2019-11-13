LEWISBURG — There were no declared candidates for several Union County municipal posts during the last election cycle.
That means write-in votes determined the outcomes, which have yet to be certified. Preliminary results for tax collector, auditor and council spots are listed.
Tied contests will be decided at noon Friday according to Gregory A. Katherman, Union County election coordinator and registrar.
Darrell Yost received the most write-ins for Buffalo Township auditor six-year term, a job which pays $25 for one yearly meeting. Balloting ended in a tie for Buffalo Township auditor, two-year term.
Michael Magyar received the most write-ins for Kelly Township auditor, a two-year term. The six-year term was tied. Both offices receive $10 per hour.
W. Matthew Hamilton received the most write-ins for both the two and four year terms as unpaid New Berlin auditor.
Hartleton Borough Council saw Kevin Zimmerman and Jenna Zimmerman apparently succeed via write-ins for the post which pays $15 per meeting.
Mary Ellen Stroup was elected to a four-year term as Hartleton auditor, a job which pays $60 per day over two or three days.
Diane Heintzelman received the most write-ins for a six-year term as Limestone Township auditor. Diana Mack got the most votes for a four-year term. Both draw $10 per hour.
Mifflinburg tax collector, an unpaid two-year term, also ended in a tie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.